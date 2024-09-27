Projected NC State Basketball Starting Five Following First Practice
There are many combinations that eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts could select for the Wolfpack's starting lineup when their regular season tips off at home against USC Upstate on Nov. 4. The potential starters include a handful of newcomers and a few of the talents who returned to Raleigh after helping power the program to its first ACC Tournament crown and Final Four run since the 1980s.
After scouting the Wolfpack via an inside look at one of the official NC State practices this week, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein forecasted a starting five consisting of four seniors and one graduate.
It's also worth noting that Rothstein's projected lineup includes three additions from the transfer portal in Marcus Hill out of Bowling Green, Dontrez Styles out of Georgetown (previously UNC), and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield out of Louisville:
- Graduate guard Michael O'Connell, 6-foot-2, 195 pounds
- Senior guard Jayden Taylor, 6-foot-4, 195 pounds
- Senior guard Marcus Hill, 6-foot-4, 185 pounds
- Senior guard/forward Dontrez Styles, 6-foot-6, 210 pounds
- Senior forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, 6-foot-10, 240 pounds
In the preseason ROTHSTEIN 45 prior to his visit with the Wolfpack, Rothstein listed NC State, aiming to reach the NCAA Tournament in three straight seasons for the first time in the Keatts era, at No. 43 in the country.
