NC State Basketball Making Moves in Big Man's Recruitment
There's no report of an NC State basketball offer in the hands of Father Ryan High School (Tenn.) senior Cade Bennerman, a 6-foot-11, 195-pound budding center who ranks No. 195 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. But eighth-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts sent a recruiter or two to check out the three-star at his school shortly after the open recruiting period got underway earlier this month.
And Bennerman, a towering presence boasting impressive athleticism for his size and a 7-foot-5 wingspan, recently informed Stock Risers' Jake Weingarten that he's in the process of scheduling visits to NC State and one of its nearby ACC foes, Duke.
Blue Devil assistant Emanuel Dildy, not to mention a Florida State coach, also popped by Father Ryan High School for the promising talent a few weeks ago.
Weingarten explained why Cade Bennerman is an intriguing prospect to watch as high-major college programs search for potentially underrated big men who remain undecided in their recruitments:
"Bennerman hasn't ranked anywhere near the top 100 on any outlet's rankings. But now, amidst a recruiting breakout his senior year due to his high upside and just the intangibles he has...Bennerman can continue to rise, and due to his high upside, we could see plenty of new schools entering the mix."
Bennerman's offer sheet includes Northwestern, Cal, Michigan, Penn State, and South Florida.
He told Weingarten that there's no timeline for his decision, as he's "still being actively recruited and going on visits."
On Saturday afternoon, NC State basketball reeled in its second 2025 pledge: Christ School (N.C.) four-star center Zymicah Wilkins. He joined Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr., who committed in June.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.