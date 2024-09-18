Prolific NC State Basketball Recruit Appears Highly Underrated
Last week, shortly after checking out the NC State basketball program on an official visit, Combine Academy (N.C.) guard Kaden Magwood climbed five notches to No. 53 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. So, the top-tier four-star's stock remains on the rise.
Plus, he retained the top spot among the cycle's North Carolina preps.
But in the eyes of 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein, Magwood continues to prove deserving of more rankings bumps on the national stage.
"One guard that I want to bring attention to, and that's Kaden Magwood," Finkelstein noted to Travis Branham and Eric Bossi on the 247Sports College Basketball Show following the unveiling of the updated rankings. "Trav, you made a point about someone who is ready to impact college basketball. Kaden Magwood, to me, is a guy that when you watch a grassroots game, he's gonna almost dominate every game he's in, because this is what he does...
"He's a prolific scorer and a prolific shot-maker...Now, he's only about 6 feet [tall], but he's got a long wingspan — about 6-foot-5 — and this guy is a tough shot-maker and, as I said, just an absolutely prolific scorer who I think is gonna get buckets if he gets in the right situation in college. And he is just as good as it gets in terms of a guard creating and making big shots."
Of course, eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts can point to 2023-24 Wolfpack scoring maestro DJ Horne as recent evidence of an undersized bucket-getter thriving in his system.
Keatts' staff checked in on Magwood at his school in Lincolnton last week.
Magwood's trip to Raleigh the last weekend of August marked the first official visit in his recruitment. He's since toured Ole Miss and Georgia Tech, and he has locked in an official visit with Wake Forest for the last weekend of September.
