Top North Carolina Prep Posts Photos in NC State Basketball Threads

The NC State basketball staff is currently hosting one of the shiftiest guards in the 2025 class.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts
Combine Academy (N.C.) guard Kaden Magwood arrived in Raleigh on Wednesday for an official tour of the NC State basketball program. And the 6-foot-3, 175-pound speedster wasted no time in showing off pictures from his on-site photoshoot, including one of him flashing the Wolfpack hand gesture alongside head coach Kevin Keatts and another holding the school's 2024 ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament South Regional hardware.

Here are the first of potentially many more looks at Kaden Magwood, a Wolfpack offer holder since early July, sporting an NC State basketball jersey:

Earlier this week, League Ready reported that Magwood, a four-star talent sitting a No. 57 overall but No. 1 in North Carolina on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, canceled an official visit to Louisville that was initially on tap for last weekend.

So, his trip to Raleigh marks the first of seven scheduled official visits for his senior year. He will check out Ole Miss next, then Memphis, Georgia Tech, Southern Cal, Mississippi State, and Wake Forest, wrapping up his slate before the end of September.

Kaden Magwood is one of about 10 prospects the NC State basketball staff is actively pursuing in the cycle. Keatts and his cohorts already boast one commit from the 2025 recruiting trail in Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr.

