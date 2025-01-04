Reeling NC State Basketball Squad Sorely Needs Boost, Maybe Mike James
NC State basketball has a consistency issue, which Kevin Keatts alluded to following his team's 77-59 road loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-4, 3-1 ACC) in LJVM Coliseum on Saturday afternoon. The Wolfpack (8-6, 1-2 ACC), suffering its second straight defeat in conference play, has now lost six of its past nine outings since beginning the season 5-0.
ALSO READ: NC State Recruiting Prize Seizes TJ Warren Bracket Trophy
Long story short, State needs more reliable bucket-getters at critical junctures in games. Against the Demon Deacons, Marcus Hill, Dontrez Styles, and Michael O'Connell were the Wolfpack's only double-digit scorers, combining for only 35 points.
Well, it couldn't hurt to have the services of a two-year double-digit Louisville scorer in NC State basketball junior guard Mike James. But the 22-year-old Orlando native underwent a minor knee surgery in the preseason and has yet to make his Wolfpack debut.
Back in mid-November, Keatts estimated that James could be in the lineup within a few weeks and noted the importance of getting him to full strength.
"He's a 6-5 strong wing that's played a lot of basketball," Keatts noted at the time. "And we're missing him."
Fast forward almost two months. The latest update from Keatts on Saturday doesn't sound all that encouraging.
"With Mike James, we were able to throw him in a couple of drills," Keatts said. "He's had some pretty bad luck. And then, the next day — now, I'm not talking about ready to get on the floor and play — he was sick. He came in with probably a 102 temperature. And so, we've had to kind of back off his recovery just to make sure he's OK."
The Wolfpack now prepares to host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-7, 1-2 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPNU).
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.