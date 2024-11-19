Three NC State Basketball Players in Street Clothes for Colgate Game
NC State basketball redshirt junior guard Mike James, junior forward Ismael Diouf, and freshman guard Trey Parker are on the bench but not available to play in the Wolfpack's home bout against the Colgate Raiders (1-2, 0-0 Patriot League) on Monday night.
James remains out, likely for another couple of weeks, while recovering from a knee scope in the preseason. So, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound transfer from Louisville, who figures to be a key weapon for State this season, has yet to make his Wolfpack debut.
Meanwhile, Parker enjoyed a breakout performance in the NC State basketball victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Wednesday night, totaling 13 points, five rebounds, and one steal across 20 minutes off the bench. However, the 6-foot-1, 165-pounder from Fayetteville, N.C., landed hard on his left arm after flushing an electrifying dunk.
And he's now wearing a brace on his wrist.
There is no word as to why Diouf is out of action. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound transfer from Quebec sat out the Wolfpack's first two games while serving a suspension for his impermissible participation in the Canadian Elite Basketball League during the summer. But he played eight minutes against the Chanticleers, tallying two points, three rebounds, and one assist.
At the time of this article's publishing, NC State (3-0, 0-0 ACC) led Colgate, 38-17, with two minutes to play in the first half.
