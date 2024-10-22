Tipoff Time for NC State Basketball Battle in Allen Fieldhouse
Every tipoff time on the 2024-25 NC State basketball schedule is now set.
One recently revealed time of note is the Wolfpack's showdown versus Kansas in the Jayhawks' 15,300-seat Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Dec. 14. That highly anticipated matchup in the famed college hoops venue will get underway at 3 p.m. ET and air on ESPN.
ALSO READ: NC State Gem Mohamed Diarra on Prowl at Home in France
The Wolfpack will enter the contest with a 1-12 record in the all-time series with the four-time national champions. But it's worth remembering that NC State began those meetings on a high note in December 1958 via a 66-63 victory in Lawrence, where the program from Raleigh has since fallen to 1-3 in road clashes against the Jayhawks.
Of course, it's also worth pointing out that Kansas begins the season at No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. NC State, despite its epic ACC Tournament title and Final Four journey in Kevin Keatts' breakout seventh season at the helm combined with the Wolfpack's encouraging outlook on Year 8 under the 52-year-old's command, didn't receive a single vote and is projected by the media to finish No. 8 in the ACC standings.
NC State basketball tips off its 2024-25 campaign when the squad welcomes USC Upstate to the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 4 (ACC Network Extra).
ALSO READ: Wolfpack Alum Dereon Seabron Falls Short of NBA Roster Spot
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.