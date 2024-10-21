NC State Basketball Alum Falls Short of Roster Spot in Detroit
In late September, following two seasons on a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans to begin his pro career, NC State basketball product Dereon Seabron joined the Detroit Pistons by inking an Exhibit 10 deal. But the non-guaranteed contract for training camp and preseason action didn't equate to a place for the 6-foot-7, 180-pound guard on the squad's 2024-25 roster.
Seabron tallied six points on 3-for-3 shooting from the field across only 10 minutes off the bench in Detroit's 108-92 preseason home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
The following day, though, the Pistons announced that they have waived the Wolfpack's 2021-22 ACC Most Improved Player out of Norfolk, Va., ahead of their official 2024-25 campaign.
Now, it appears that the 24-year-old Dereon Seabron will begin the 2024-25 season with the Detroit Pistons' G League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise.
Between his two seasons with the Pelicans, Seabron made only 11 regular season appearances, averaging 1.6 points in his 6.1 minutes per outing.
As a breakout sophomore sensation in Raleigh, Seabron posted the 2021-22 NC State basketball squad's top scoring average at 17.3 points, not to mention the All-ACC Second Team selection's team-high 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.
He then declared for the 2022 NBA Draft but didn't hear his name.
