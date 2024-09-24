All Wolfpack

Tipoff Time for NC State Basketball Showdown Against Texas

NC State basketball lost in its ACC/SEC Challenge debut last season.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guards Michael O'Connell and Jayden Taylor
NC State basketball guards Michael O'Connell and Jayden Taylor / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The ACC/SEC Challenge battle between Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State basketball team and the visiting Texas Longhorns is set for 9:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 4, the conferences announced on Monday. It will air on ESPN2.

RELATED: NC State Foe Set for First 'Lenovo Center' ACC Game

Here is the complete 16-game slate for the second annual clash between the pair of high-major conferences and the first since the ACC added three new members in SMU, Cal, and Stanford:

  • Dec. 3, 7 p.m. ET (ESPNU), Notre Dame at Georgia
  • Dec. 3, 7 p.m. (ACC Network), South Carolina at Boston College
  • Dec. 3, 7 p.m. (SEC Network), Cal at Missouri
  • Dec. 3, 7 or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2), Arkansas at Miami
  • Dec. 3, 7 or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2), Syracuse at Tennessee
  • Dec. 3, 9 p.m. (ESPN2), Wake Forest at Texas A&M
  • Dec. 3, 9 p.m. (ESPNU), Georgia Tech at Oklahoma
  • Dec. 3, 9 p.m. (ACC Network), Ole Miss at Louisville
  • Dec. 3, 9 p.m. (SEC Network), Florida State at LSU
  • Dec. 3, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN), Kentucky at Clemson
  • Dec. 4, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN), Alabama at UNC
  • Dec. 4, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN2), Virginia at Florida
  • Dec. 4, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN), Auburn at Duke
  • Dec. 4, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN2), Texas at NC State
  • Dec. 4, 9:15 p.m. (ACC Network), Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech
  • Dec. 4, 9:15 p.m. (SEC Network), Pitt at Mississippi State

Last year's inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge ended in a 7-7 tie. The Wolfpack fell at Ole Miss, 72-52.

ALSO READ: NC State Makes Big Jump in Recruiting Rankings

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball