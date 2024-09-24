Tipoff Time for NC State Basketball Showdown Against Texas
NC State basketball lost in its ACC/SEC Challenge debut last season.
In this story:
The ACC/SEC Challenge battle between Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State basketball team and the visiting Texas Longhorns is set for 9:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 4, the conferences announced on Monday. It will air on ESPN2.
RELATED: NC State Foe Set for First 'Lenovo Center' ACC Game
Here is the complete 16-game slate for the second annual clash between the pair of high-major conferences and the first since the ACC added three new members in SMU, Cal, and Stanford:
- Dec. 3, 7 p.m. ET (ESPNU), Notre Dame at Georgia
- Dec. 3, 7 p.m. (ACC Network), South Carolina at Boston College
- Dec. 3, 7 p.m. (SEC Network), Cal at Missouri
- Dec. 3, 7 or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2), Arkansas at Miami
- Dec. 3, 7 or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2), Syracuse at Tennessee
- Dec. 3, 9 p.m. (ESPN2), Wake Forest at Texas A&M
- Dec. 3, 9 p.m. (ESPNU), Georgia Tech at Oklahoma
- Dec. 3, 9 p.m. (ACC Network), Ole Miss at Louisville
- Dec. 3, 9 p.m. (SEC Network), Florida State at LSU
- Dec. 3, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN), Kentucky at Clemson
- Dec. 4, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN), Alabama at UNC
- Dec. 4, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN2), Virginia at Florida
- Dec. 4, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN), Auburn at Duke
- Dec. 4, 9:15 p.m. (ESPN2), Texas at NC State
- Dec. 4, 9:15 p.m. (ACC Network), Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech
- Dec. 4, 9:15 p.m. (SEC Network), Pitt at Mississippi State
Last year's inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge ended in a 7-7 tie. The Wolfpack fell at Ole Miss, 72-52.
ALSO READ: NC State Makes Big Jump in Recruiting Rankings
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.
Published