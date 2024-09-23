NC State Basketball Makes Big Jump in Recruiting Rankings
Heading into the weekend, NC State basketball boasted one 2025 commit, more than many other high-major programs. But that lone pickup, Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr., equated to eighth-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff barely cracking the top 50 in the class rankings.
Now, with the update that factors in the program's addition of Christ School (N.C.) four-star center and longtime priority target Zymicah Wilkins during his official visit on Saturday, the NC State haul has skyrocketed more than two dozen spots to No. 15 overall in the country.
The promising early collection of Greer and Wilkins rose to No. 3 in the ACC, trailing No. 2 Boston College and No. 1 Georgia Tech. Plus, consider that the NC State class has a higher rating than all others in the conference with less than three commits.
Ricardo Greer Jr., a 6-foot-4, 170-pound pure scorer who is the son of a 1997-01 Pitt bucket-getting forward in current Dayton assistant coach Ricardo Greer Sr., ranks No. 159 overall, No. 28 among shooting guards, and No. 3 in Ohio on the 247Sports 2025 Composite.
Zymicah Wilkins, a 6-foot-8, 215-pound bruiser who prowls for scores and rebounds with notable competitive fire, appears at No. 81 overall, No. 11 among centers, and No. 3 in North Carolina.
