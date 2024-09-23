NC State Basketball Foe Set for First 'Lenovo Center' ACC Game
The first ACC game on the 2024-25 NC State basketball schedule will take place at home against Florida State on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m. ET (ESPNU), the conference announced on Monday evening as a tease to Tuesday night's complete ACC schedule release.
ALSO READ: NC State Makes Big Jump in Recruiting Rankings
That battle between the Wolfpack and Seminoles will mark the first NC State home game since the previously named PNC Arena officially underwent its rebranding to the Lenovo Center earlier this month. It's the only time NC State and Florida State will square off in 2024-25 conference play, per the previously announced ACC schedule matrix.
NC State's ACC opener versus FSU is set for a little over a month into the regular season. It falls in between the Pack's Dec. 4 ACC/SEC Challenge meeting with Texas in the Lenovo Center and the squad's road showdown against Kansas in the historic Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 14.
Seven more ACC contests are on tap for Dec. 7: Clemson at Miami, Georgia Tech at UNC, Virginia at SMU, Boston College at Wake Forest, Pitt at Virginia Tech, and Stanford at Cal. Duke plays at Louisville on Dec. 8.
Kevin Keatts' eighth NC State basketball squad, looking to build on the 2023-24 team's Final Four appearance and ACC Tournament crown, tips off its campaign at home against USC Upstate on Nov. 4.
ALSO READ: Top-Tier NC State Target Cancels One Official Visit
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.