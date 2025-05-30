Undecided NC State Basketball Transfer Delivers High-Flying Reminder
Trey Parker added his name to the transfer portal on April 11. Somewhat surprisingly, there hasn't been much buzz regarding the one-year NC State basketball reserve guard's recruitment ever since.
In fact, Parker now stands as the only undecided transfer among the six 2024-25 NC State players who entered the portal (not counting those who entered despite having already exhausted eligibility).
But pairing some notably fearless appearances as a Wolfpack freshman last season with the following Trey Parker highlights from this week's Drew Effect League at Ben L. Smith High School in Greensboro, N.C., chances are he's seen his fair share of options in seeking a welcoming home for his well-advertised aerial acts and competitive flair next season.
A former four-star from Fayetteville, N.C., Parker finished No. 134 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.
Across 27 NC State basketball outings, the 21-year-old averaged 4.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.5 steals in 11.9 minutes per game, shooting 41.0 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from three, and 75.0 at the charity stripe.
