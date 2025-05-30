All Wolfpack

Undecided NC State Basketball Transfer Delivers High-Flying Reminder

NC State basketball portal entrant Trey Parker has the potential to stand out somewhere as a sophomore.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Trey Parker
NC State basketball guard Trey Parker / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images
In this story:

Trey Parker added his name to the transfer portal on April 11. Somewhat surprisingly, there hasn't been much buzz regarding the one-year NC State basketball reserve guard's recruitment ever since.

ALSO READ: National Expert Ranks NC State Above Rival Tar Heels for Next Season

In fact, Parker now stands as the only undecided transfer among the six 2024-25 NC State players who entered the portal (not counting those who entered despite having already exhausted eligibility).

But pairing some notably fearless appearances as a Wolfpack freshman last season with the following Trey Parker highlights from this week's Drew Effect League at Ben L. Smith High School in Greensboro, N.C., chances are he's seen his fair share of options in seeking a welcoming home for his well-advertised aerial acts and competitive flair next season.

A former four-star from Fayetteville, N.C., Parker finished No. 134 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.

Across 27 NC State basketball outings, the 21-year-old averaged 4.6 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.5 steals in 11.9 minutes per game, shooting 41.0 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from three, and 75.0 at the charity stripe.

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball