Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 17, Miami

NC State (11-5, 2-3 ACC) vs. Miami (10-5, 2-3)

PNC Arena (19,772)

7 p.m., Fox Sports South (PxP: Bob Rathbun; Analyst: Mike Gminski)

Streaming: WatchESPN; Satellite radio: Sirius XM 384; Live stats: GoPack.com

Series history: State leads 12-11 (5-4 in Raleigh)

Last meeting: State won 87-82 at Watsco Center, Jan. 3, 2019

Most recent game: State lost at Virginia Tech 72-58; Miami beat Pittsburgh 66-58

BetOnline line: State minus-8 | Over/Under 153 1/2

PROJECTED STARTERS

NC State stats | Miami stats

NC STATE Stats MIAMI Stats Markell Johnson 6-1 Senior 13.3 ppg 7.0 apg Chris Lykes 5-7 Junior 15.3 ppg 2.9 apg Braxton Beverly 6-0 Junior 8.0 ppg 1.7 apg D.J. Vasiljevic 6-3 Senior 14.3 ppg 3.8 rpg Devon Daniels 6-5 Redshirt Junior 10.9 ppg 4.8 rpg Kameron McGusty 6-5 Redshirt Junior 15.4 ppg 4.5 rpg Jericole Hellems 6-7 Sophomore 10.3 ppg 3.6 rpg Sam Waardenburg 6-10 Redshirt Junior 6.9 ppg 6.8 rpg Manny Bates 6-11 Freshman 6.0 ppg 3.1 bpg Rodney Miller Jr. 7-0 Redshirt Junior 5-7 ppg 5.1 rpg

THEY SAID IT

"Every game is important. Every game is going to come down to the wire. We’ve got two games this week at home. We’ve got to try and take care of home-court advantage. As crazy as this sounds, I think I saw a stat yesterday where most of the wins have come on the road. It’s a different ACC season than it’s been in the past." Coach Kevin Keatts

"These games are all against high-level opponents. Home, on the road, it doesn't matter and every team plays a little bit differently. So you've got to prepare for that particular team and how you play against that particular defense or how you defend." Miami coach Jim Larrañaga,

"We’ve got 15 more games in the ACC. Those 15 games are going to be a dogfight. Every team in this conference is good. We can’t dwell on it. We’ve just got to realize what we did wrong, get back in the gym, learn from it and move on and be ready for the next one." Junior guard Braxton Beverly after Saturday's loss at Virginia Tech.

Notable

Redshirt senior wing C.J. Bryce, who has missed the past four games because of a concussion, is still listed as day-to-day, His participation will be a gametime decision. ...

While State has a 5-4 record against Miami at PNC Arena, the Hurricanes have won their two most recent trips to Raleigh. The Wolfpack's last home win in the series was an 86-59 victory on Jan. 30, 2016. ...

Devon Daniels' production figures to be a barometer of how the game is going for the Wolfpack. In State's 11 wins this season, the redshirt junior guard is averaging 12.4 points on 52.9 percent shooting and 5.1 rebounds. In the team's five losses, Daniels is averages drop to 7.6 points and 4.0 while his shooting percentage is just 33.3. ...

As Devon Daniels has gone this season, so has the Wolfpack GoPack.com photo

D.J. Funderburk has been hitting the offensive glass in the last four games. The junior forward had 20 offensive rebounds in the first 10 games of the season, but has 16 in the last four games. He ranks 10th in the ACC in offensive rebounds per game at 2.57 per game. Miami enters Wednesday’s contest last in the ACC in rebounding margin at minus-6.1 per game. ...

Manny Bates has had multiple blocked shots in every game this season, but Saturday at Virginia Tech was the first time this season he didn’t lead State in that category. Daniels led the Wolfpack with three. Bates’ 50 blocks this season is tied for the sixth-most in the nation. ...

Miami is third in the ACC and 16th nationallly in fewest turnovers per game at 11.1. This marks the third consecutive game State has played a team ranked in the top 20 in the NCAA in fewest turnovers. Notre Dame and Virginia Tech were both ranked first in the nation when they played the Wolfpack last week. State forced the Irish into 14 turnovers in a 73-68 win, but the Hokies had just eight, a season low for an State opponent, in their 72-58 win.