Bill Belichick Offers Unique Challenge For Wolfpack
The NC state Wolfpack and the UNC Tar Heels have an extensive Rivalry in the ACC. Respectively, both teams have a long history. The North Carolina Tar Heels lead the all-time series against NC State, with UNC leading with 68-40-6 advantage. However, NC State has dominated over the UNC Tar Heels for the past 4 years.
The NC State players are not just aiming for a win; they are determined to secure their fifth consecutive victory over the Tar Heels.
Rivalry History
- The annual UNC NC State matchup is considered North Carolina’s biggest college football game, often played over Thanksgiving week. Despite UNC’s overall series lead, recent years have shown that NC State can change the Wolfpack's standing in the rivalry, particularly with their success in Chapel Hill.
- The rivalry between the two teams has a historic start and series record, beginning in 1894 with a 44–0 UNC win. As of the end of the 2024 season, UNC leads the all-time series 68–40–6, maintaining historical dominance despite recent shifts, with NC State having a four-year winning streak over the Tar Heels.
- UNC and NC State have played annually. UNC holds a narrow lead, 37–35, reflecting a mostly even balance. Starting in the 2000s, NC State flipped the rivalry’s tone, winning 16 of the last 25 meetings and establishing itself as the stronger program in recent seasons.
- NC State is riding a four-game win streak over UNC, including dramatic victories like the 2021 comeback and a 35–30 win in Chapel Hill in 2024, showcasing consistent late-season execution. The 2024 matchup not only extended NC State’s streak but also marked the final game of Mack Brown’s coaching career, cementing NC State’s current dominance and deepening the rivalry’s emotional impact for both fan bases.
NC State vs UNC: What To Expect For 2025
- New Era for UNC under Bill Belichick. The former NFL coach and legend takes over the UNC Tar Heels in 2025, which was big news in college football. UNC has taken an NFL-style approach to player development, discipline, and recruiting, with expectations that Belichick will transform UNC into an ACC contender for the upcoming season
- NC State has a big season under Dave Doeren. NC State enters 2025 amid mounting pressure after the 2024 season ended with inconsistency and a 6–7 record. Kurt Roper and D.J. Eliot were hired as part of an extensive restructuring by Doeren of the coaching staff, with new offensive and defensive coordinators.
- NC State's biggest struggle coming into 2025 will be their development on defense with an extensive amount of transfers, with only a few returners on their defensive line. Will this put the NC state at a disadvantage against Bill Belichick?
The 2025 meeting between the Tar Heels and the Wolfpack will be more than just a game. It's a struggle for pride, legacy, and the future of North Carolina football. The Tar Heels are kicking off a new era under Bill Belichick, and the Wolfpack are trying to make history with their fifth straight win.