Live Game Thread: Wolfpack and UNC Battle in Rivalry Matchup
RALEIGH — Rivalry week is here and in full swing. The Triangle is no exception, as NC State and North Carolina are set to meet for the 115th time in series history to continue one of the ACC's longest and most storied rivalries. Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren will face off against first-year Tar Heel coach and NFL legend Bill Belichick.
The Tar Heels came into the season with high expectations, especially with the fascinating Belichick part of things. However, their season unraveled quickly and North Carolina enters the rivalry matchup with a 4-7 record. NC State began the season with three-straight wins, then tumbled all the way to 6-5 entering the final week of the year.
With a win, Doeren would move to 9-4 against the Tar Heels and become one of three Wolfpack head coaches to lead the program to five-straight wins over the rivals from Chapel Hill. There will be no concerns of bowl eligibility for the Pack, though, as Doeren and Co. took care of Florida State, beating the Seminoles 21-11 last time out. North Carolina suffered a one-score loss to Duke, eliminating it from bowl contention in Belichick's first year.
Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey will have a chance to win his second game against the Tar Heels after leading the Wolfpack to a close win in his freshman season. Will the young signal caller and the Wolfpack offense be able to take down the Tar Heels?
How to watch
What: NC State Wolfpack (6-5, 3-4 ACC) vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (4-7, 2-5 ACC)
When: Saturday, Nov. 29
Time: 7:30 P.M. EST
Where: Carter-Finley Stadium (Raleigh, N.C.)
TV: ACC Network
Announcers: Chris Cotter (Play-by-play), Max Browne (Analyst) and Ashley Stroehlein (Sideline)
Radio: 101.5 FM (free on The Varsity Network), 162/201 Sirius/XM