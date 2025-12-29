Russell Wilson Had Classy Message for Pete Carroll After Giants’ Win Over Raiders
The game between the Giants and Raiders not only marked a “battle” for the No. 1 pick, but a reunion between Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll.
Wilson and Carroll spent a decade together in Seattle, winning a Super Bowl and becoming a playoff regular while bringing unprecedented success to the Pacific Northwest. They won 104 games together, four NFC West titles and advanced to two Super Bowls. The quarterback-head coach duo had a tremendous run together before the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Broncos in 2022. Carroll would spend just two more seasons with Seattle before ultimately being replaced by Mike Macdonald.
Now, Wilson is a third-string quarterback for the Giants and Carroll is the head coach of a Raiders team that holds the inside track for the No. 1 pick. Though Wilson did not play in the Raiders’ 34-10 win over the Raiders, he did get to connect with his former coach before the game.
“Grateful for the amazing 10 Years we spent together! @PeteCarroll A lot of Wins!” Wilson wrote on X following the victory.
Wilson also wrote after the game on X, “God, I’m just Grateful for You!
A lot of Memories! New ones, Old ones, and a lot of History. A lot of Winning & a whole lot of Touchdowns! New Friends. Old Friends. Forever Friends. Plus a big Win!”
This game was the second time Wilson and Carroll’s teams have faced off since Wilson’s exit from Seattle. Wilson previously faced the Seahawks in his first game after getting traded to the Broncos and fell to Carroll 17-16. Wilson’s squad got the win this time, even if he was on the sidelines for the game.