Breaking Down Pitt’s Top Defensive Threats vs. NC State
RALEIGH — After facing one of the nation's best defenses going into the bye with Notre Dame, NC State won't get much of an easier opponent coming out of the open date either. The Pitt Panthers boast one of the nation's best run defenses and a high-octane, athletic group of players.
Head coach Dave Doeren spent the week preparing his offense for the pressure and speed of Pat Narduzzi's Panther defense.
With 11 takeaways and 19 sacks on the season, Pitt has a prolific defense capable of taking over games. Which defenders will quarterback CJ Bailey and the rest of the Wolfpack offense need to look out for in Pittsburgh on Saturday?
Kyle Louis
Louis is the heart and soul of Pitt's linebacker corps, who returned to Narduzzi's team after an incredibly successful sophomore season. The star linebacker did leave with an injury during the Panthers' win over Syracuse on Saturday and failed to return. He appeared as questionable to play in the initial ACC injury report.
Through the first seven games of the season for the Panthers, Louis picked up where he left off after being named an All-American by some outlets as a sophomore. He's tallied up 41 total tackles, a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and an interception so far. If Louis can't go against the Wolfpack, the Panther defense will be significantly hindered.
Rasheem Biles
Louis isn't the only elite linebacker on the Pitt roster. His running mate in the middle of the defense, Biles, might be even more potent a defender than his All-American teammate, at least in 2025. The junior leads the defense with 52 total tackles and has identical stats to Louis after that with an interception, a forced fumble and two sacks on the year.
Biles also appeared in the questionable category of the injury report, meaning the Panthers could be without two of their best linebackers in the game.
Louis and Biles represent one of the best defensive tandems in the country and are critical in Pitt's No. 8 overall rushing defense. With those two potentially hobbled or out of the game, Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers might have an easier time operating than expected.
Cruce Brookins
According to Pro Football Focus, Brookins has been the best defender for Pitt through his six games played for the Panthers. The sophomore safety enters the NC State matchup with a cumulative grade of 89.0 for his efforts.
With the way Pitt defends, often loading the box to stop the run and leaving the corners dropped back in coverage, Brookins is often at the point of attack, no matter where opposing offenses choose to attack. The safety has racked up 35 total tackles and defended two passes so far.
Brookins was one of the four Panthers named to the PFF Team of the Week after his efforts against Syracuse. He finished with two solo tackles and recorded his first interception of the 2025 season.
After being terrorized by the Notre Dame defensive backs a week ago, Bailey and the Wolfpack offense will have their work cut out for them against Brookins, who will lurk in coverage and apply pressure.
Braylan Lovelace
If Biles and Louis can't play against the Wolfpack, the talented group of Pitt linebackers doesn't end with them. Lovelace has been nearly as productive as that duo, putting together his own impressive junior season. Through seven games, he has tallied up 46 total tackles, 22 of which have been solo. He came away with an interception in Pitt's loss to West Virginia as well.
Lovelace proved to be incredibly effective against the run, at least in the eyes of PFF, through the first seven games as well. The junior has the highest run defense score on the roster, grading out at 91.2 in over 203 applicable snaps against the run.
Linebackers are a critical part of Narduzzi's defense and he has three juniors who have proven to be more than capable of taking over games when they need to.
