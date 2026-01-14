Breaking Down the Grades For Victor Snow

RALEIGH — With several wide receivers on the way out, NC State needed to reload the position group to support returning star quarterback CJ Bailey. The receiver position became an immediate priority for the recruiting staff as the transfer portal process began and the first commit of the entire transfer class ended up being a new pass catcher.

The Wolfpack added First-Team All-MAC wideout Victor Snow from Buffalo less than 48 hours after the portal officially opened, giving Bailey a new weapon to work with in the offense in 2026. While on the smaller end of things, Snow brings a dynamic NC State was lacking during the 2025 season in the slot and should be a significant piece of the offensive puzzle.

What the grades say about Snow

Snow spent four seasons in Central New York with the Bulls, quietly rising through the depth chart before breaking through in the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. He played 277 snaps in 2024 and 308 the next year, almost exclusively operating in the slot. At 5-foot-8, there's no reason to think Snow will be anywhere else in the offense than in the slot once again with the Wolfpack.

The receiver racked up 62 receptions for 821 yards on 88 targets in his All-MAC season, dropping just two passes the entire year. He finished with a 75.0 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus, which took into account his 74.4 receiving score. He finished with an average depth of target of 10.2 yards. For reference, four of NC State's five receivers in 2025 finished with higher average depths of target than Snow's.

Snow was particularly effective in open space and often shook defenders to gain additional yards after the catch. He ended up forcing 14 missed tackles in 2025 and 10 the year prior. While his yards after the catch total wasn't particularly high (288), it still marked a sizable chunk of his output.

An area where Snow won't be a major upgrade for the Wolfpack is in contested catch situations. He had a contested catch rate of 47.1% in 2025. NC State's Terrell Anderson, Teddy Hoffmann and Noah Rogers all posted rates better 55%. Two of these three players are gone now, but Snow will offer more explosiveness in short-yardage passing situations, resembling more of what K.C. Concepcion brought to the offense in 2023 and 2024.

Speed will be a key part of Snow's game. The Wolfpack lacked burner speed beyond Wesley Grimes this past season and now has two players capable of burning defenses down the field in Snow and Alcorn State transfer Tyran Warren.

Snow did the majority of his damage over the middle for the Bulls, operating well in run/pass option plays and quick-hitter passes. When NC State's offense was humming, it was often because of Bailey's ability to hit receivers quickly and accurately, complemented by a strong rushing attack. Snow should bring that element more potency in 2026.

