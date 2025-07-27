NC State's Special Teams Hold Key to 2025
One unit of the North Carolina State Wolfpack football team that no one talks a lot about is the special-teams unit. A lot of people forget about this unit, no matter what team it is. A lot of people do not think about how impactful a special team player is to a team. They can be the difference in any game they play.
Many people do not think about it too much because sometimes we do not see the special teams unit a lot during a game. But when they are called in big moments or to do something big, there they are ready to make an impact.
But one important piece to the team will come from the special teams unit, and that is punter Caden Noonkester. As a returning player, Noonkester is looking to improve from last season. He did his job for the team pretty well, and in 2025, he is looking to hold it down once again at his position. He is looking to have better punts and put his team in the best position to be successful and win games.
"Once enrolling at State, Noonkester redshirted in 2021, and entered 2022 as the backup punter. But he took over as the State's starting punter for the last four games of the 2022 season, averaging 43 yards per punt, which would have ranked seventh in the ACC if he had enough kicks to qualify," said Michael Clark of 247Sports.
"In 2023, which was his first as a full-time starter for the Wolfpack, Boomkester led the ACC in punts with 71, which was the fifth-most in a season in school history, and ranked seventh in the ACC average-wise at 42.6 yards per kick."
"Last fall, Noonkester averaged 43.6 yards per punt, which was good for seventh in the ACC and 31st nationally. He booted 14 kicks 50-plus yards, including four in State's win over . Noonkester also pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 17 times in 2024."
"Noonkester, who is entering his final season with the Wolfpack, has started the last 30 games for State. His average of 42.9 yards per punt ranks third in program history, while his 147-career punts are good for 10th, and 6,316 yards ranks seventh all-time at State, respectively."
"After punting an ACC-high 71 times in 2023, that number dipped to 47 last fall. Unfortunately, State's ranked 10th in ACC in total offense for the second straight season."
"Looking ahead to 2025, given the defensive questions we've discussed ad nauseam this offseason, I could have had Noonkester higher on the list. If he's able to have a career-year, it would be huge for State."