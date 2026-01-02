SI

College Football Playoff Semifinals Opening Odds: Indiana Favored in Rematch with Oregon

Iain MacMillan

Indiana is a 3.5-point favorite against Oregon in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.
Indiana is a 3.5-point favorite against Oregon in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

The College Football playoff semifinals are officially set, and one side of the bracket has a surprising matchup in store.

Miami has pulled off two straight upsets against Texas A&M and Ohio State, and now the Hurricanes will take on Ole Miss, which is coming off a big upset against the SEC Champion, the Georgia Bulldogs. On the other side of the bracket, we have a relatively expected matchup between Indiana and Oregon.

Let's take a look at the opening odds for both semifinals.

College Football Playoff Semifinals Opening Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Miami vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Miami -2.5 (-122)
  • Ole Miss +2.5 (+100)

Moneyline

  • Miami -154
  • Ole Miss +128

Total

  • OVER 51.5 (-112)
  • UNDER 51.5 (-108)

Oregon vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Oregon +3.5 (-104)
  • Indiana -3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

  • Oregon +155
  • Indiana -188

Total

  • OVER 46.5 (-114)
  • UNDER 46.5 (-106)

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $250 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting