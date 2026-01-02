College Football Playoff Semifinals Opening Odds: Indiana Favored in Rematch with Oregon
The College Football playoff semifinals are officially set, and one side of the bracket has a surprising matchup in store.
Miami has pulled off two straight upsets against Texas A&M and Ohio State, and now the Hurricanes will take on Ole Miss, which is coming off a big upset against the SEC Champion, the Georgia Bulldogs. On the other side of the bracket, we have a relatively expected matchup between Indiana and Oregon.
Let's take a look at the opening odds for both semifinals.
College Football Playoff Semifinals Opening Odds
Miami vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Miami -2.5 (-122)
- Ole Miss +2.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Miami -154
- Ole Miss +128
Total
- OVER 51.5 (-112)
- UNDER 51.5 (-108)
Oregon vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Oregon +3.5 (-104)
- Indiana -3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Oregon +155
- Indiana -188
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-114)
- UNDER 46.5 (-106)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
