CJ Bailey Talks South Florida Roots Ahead of Miami Matchup
RALEIGH — After an opportunity to soak up the good vibes of the Georgia Tech upset during the bye week, NC State is ready for another chance to shake up the ACC, this time on the road against Miami.
Leading the Wolfpack into Hard Rock Stadium will be sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey, a native of Hollywood, Florida. After a pair of rough outings against Notre Dame and Pitt, the sophomore put together one of the best performances of his career against Georgia Tech. Now, he'll play in front of a friendly crowd in his hometown.
With two weeks of preparation, Bailey and the Wolfpack feel confident about their chances this week, despite facing a team ranked No. 15 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff poll.
Bailey spoke to the media following Wednesday's practice about the road trip, Miami's effect on his recruitment process and his personal confidence heading into a game loaded with potential distractions.
Watch Bailey's Availability
Bailey's Noteworthy Quotes
On the meaning of the Miami matchup and getting to return home
- "Every game means a lot to me. A lot of people have been asking me how much does it mean and I've been saying I've been playing the same way, practicing the same way as a normal game.
- "When we had Georgia Tech, I prepared the same way as every week, even though they were a top-ranked team. As long as I do that, we're going to have a good day."
On the recruiting process and Miami offering him later than NC State
- "I don't have anything against Miami or anything to prove to them. I've been playing good if that's not enough to prove to them, you know what I mean? Just to win overall would just put a good stamp on the game. It's not going to do anything to me and them personally."
On his relationship with Miami wide receiver Joshisa Trader, his former high school teammate
- "That's my brother. We talk a lot, especially throughout the season... We check on each other mentally and stuff like that. I've called him a lot and checked on him. We've got a good relationship.
- "It's always like that with my guys, my old teammates, my friends, my brothers. We talk a lot. That's how we are."
On how he'll handle the distractions of playing in his hometown and how many friends and family he expects at the game
- "Just by saying no... I know when I get there, a lot of people are going to try to see me before the game or try to talk to me, call me. Sometimes, you've got to say no. Put my phone on (do not disturb) and just after the game, that's when I'll talk to everybody. That's how you limit the distractions. Just ignore them."
- "For the game, I'm thinking to get at least 15, 20 tickets because I know a lot of them going to come, a lot of my family is going to be there."
