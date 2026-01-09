NC State Earns Another Commitment From Transfer Wide Receiver

RALEIGH — NC State continues to operate in the transfer portal, trying to bolster the various position groups for the upcoming 2026 season. With just the one window to work with, the Wolfpack recruiting and coaching staffs have been busy, evaluating and hosting talented players believed to have a chance of helping the Pack take another step up.

The program secured yet another commitment Friday morning, as former Miami wide receiver Chance Robinson announced he would be joining NC State for the coming season on his social media platforms. The addition of Robinson helps reinforce a wide receiver room in need of some additional talent and depth after it lost three key players.

More on Robinson

Robinson's addition is sure to make the Wolfpack's most important player happy. The wide receiver and rising junior quarterback CJ Bailey played football together growing up, mostly on the 7-on-7 circuit in South Florida, where they both grew up. When asked about bragging rights and seeing old friends before NC State's trip to Miami earlier in the 2025 season, Robinson was the second name Bailey mentioned.

The wideout opted to leave the Miami program in the midst of its run through the College Football Playoff, searching for a quicker opportunity to make an impact elsewhere. He spent two seasons with the Hurricanes, redshirting in his first season. That would give him three seasons of eligibility should he commit to the Wolfpack. The Fort Lauderdale native was once a four-star recruit.

BREAKING: Miami WR Chance Robinson is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’1 205 WR was ranked as a Top 30 WR in the 2024 Class (per On3 Industry)



Will have 3 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/ph4qjPmTx0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 1, 2026

The pre-existing familiarity between Bailey and Robinson likely puts the latter on a fast track to playing time in his first season with the Wolfpack. There's no doubt that the quarterback and fellow South Floridian wide receiver Teddy Hoffmann played a part in the recruitment of Robinson, who will now feel at home with players from a similar area.

Robinson lacks the experience of NC State's other returning wide receivers, including Hoffmann, who got extensive playing time as a freshman. With Miami, Robinson never recorded a catch, but he will join NC State with a full three years of eligibility remaining and hopes of improving to the point where he can be a contributor at the collegiate level.

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass against the Memphis Tigers in the first quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

He is the second wide receiver addition for the Wolfpack and the third offensive addition in the 2026 transfer class. He'll join a group of pass catchers that includes Buffalo transfer Victor Snow, Hoffmann, Keenan Jackson and Je'rel Bolder.

Keep it here for more coverage of NC State football and the transfer portal. Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.