CJ Bailey's Thoughts After NC State's Week 1 Win
RALEIGH -- Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey fumed over NC State's loss to ECU in the 2024 Military Bowl for several months. The signal caller wanted nothing more than to prove that both his team was better than it showed against the Pirates in December, and that he could leap in his sophomore season.
Bailey certainly displayed progress as a quarterback in the Wolfpack's 24-17 win over the Pirates on Thursday night. The quarterback threw for 318 yards, one touchdown and rushed for one touchdown. He also threw an interception and struggled at times, but it was a strong showing overall.
After the game, Bailey fielded questions from the media about the team's performance as well as his growth on the field.
Watch NC State Full Postgame Media Availability Here
Bailey's portion of the press conference begins at 17:56.
Below are some of Bailey's most interesting thoughts and quotes following the 24-17 win.
Bailey Quotes
On wide receiver Wesley Grimes' breakout performance and the duo's connection
- Bailey: "It was great to see Wesley play like that. We all knew he had it in him since last year ... This offseason showed me a lot from Wesley. He grinded. He worked hard, especially when it came to our time throwing in the offseason; he worked really hard to be what he was today. I really expected it from him. You could just see he was one of our leaders, too."
On the biggest difference in his game as a sophomore
- Bailey: "I would say my ability to take a shot downfield. I'm really taking shots and taking risks. I would say I'm also running the ball better, running the ball a little more this year and this game for the most part ..."
On what he needs to improve moving forward
- Bailey: "Being more accurate when I'm under pressure. The ball started to sail out of my hand when I was taking hits or whatever the case may be. I can be better in those situations. I've made those throws plenty of times before. Throwing under pressure, that's all it is."
On his first game with first-year offensive coordinator Kurt Roper calling plays
Bailey: "It was very much an explosive offense. (Roper) is a smart guy. He's taught me a lot of great plays ... He's pushing the pace and he's pushing the tempo. He's not just one of those laidback guys. He understands the situations and he calls the right plays at the right times in the right moments."
