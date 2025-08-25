All Eyes on Bailey as NC State Open 2025 Season
Head coach Dave Doeren said it best.
"I'm excited to see this team compete," Doeren said on Friday. "Excited for this weekend to watch football and the short week coming up. We'll be back on the field in six days, so excited for that."
Carter-Finley Stadium will be rocking in just a matter of days. Wolfpack fans carry a sense of optimism going into the 2025 season. The optimism is for quarterback CJ Bailey, who impressed in his true freshman season in 2024.
Pro Football Focus gave him a passing grade of 74.3, higher than other true freshman quarterbacks such as DJ Lagway and Dylan Raiola. The hype around Bailey is real.
Now it's time to put the hype into results, and Wolfpack fans don't want a repeat of the disappointing 6-7 finish they watched a year ago. Bailey now enters year two with the same offensive core around him, with pass catchers like tight end Justin Joly and receiver Noah Rogers returning.
The team trusts in him as their signal caller. Bailey was recently awarded as one of four team captains for the Wolfpack this upcoming season. He's leveled up off the field with his leadership skills, and the team has noticed.
"I feel like over the past year, he's progressed a lot as a leader," wide receiver Wesley Grimes said of Bailey's leadership. "He's gained that voice. He's got more confidence just to speak up. I think with (Grayson McCall) being here last year, he felt like he should let Grayson just do his thing and lead. Now, he's kind of taken that initiative … being that leader for the team."
"Today I dropped a pass and he said, 'I know you're going to catch that ball next time.' Just having our backs and making sure we don't have our heads and keep that confidence in ourselves."
Bailey has taken the next step off the field, but what is a realistic step for him on the field?
For the on-field results, I'm sure most Wolfpack fans would want Bailey to assert himself as a top-5 quarterback in the nation and an ACC championship this season. But realistically, Bailey has to find more confidence on the field.
His anticipation wasn't elite last season, and he second-guessed himself a lot on his read. It's natural for a true freshman, but for 2025, an improvement has to be made. Bailey had a 4.6 percent turnover-worthy play rate last season, ranked second-highest in the ACC for qualified passers.
He also struggled in the face of pressure, as he had the second-highest pressure-to-sack rate with 29.3, compared to ACC quarterbacks. Watching some of those reps is rough. But still. The back of the mind is at ease, because Bailey was only a true freshman quarterback. Mistakes happen.
The mind won't be at ease if those same mistakes happen in year two. Flashes of potential filled his 2024 tape, so optimism floats in the air in Raleigh. It's time to put the potential into results - the start of that journey begins in just a day.
