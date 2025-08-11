Coaches Poll: Who Are NC State's Ranked Opponents?
With the 2025 college football season nearly underway, the various polls to determine the top 25 rankings began releasing the season's first issue earlier in the week.
The first official poll to come out was the US LBM Coaches Poll, a weekly polling system that uses a panel of coaches from various FBS schools around the country. Three ACC schools, Clemson (No. 6), Miami (No. 10) and SMU (No. 16) were included.
North Carolina State, unsurprisingly, didn't receive any votes from the panel, but the program now knows where some of its opponents are in terms of talent. Per the first poll of the season, the Wolfpack is poised to face just two ranked opponents in the 2025 season.
At Notre Dame - October 11
It's easy to consider the matchup with the Fighting Irish the most difficult of the 2025 season for NC State. Head coach Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame were the runner-up in last year's College Football Playoff and came close to hoisting the trophy after a late comeback in the championship game against Ohio State.
The Fighting Irish will certainly open the season as one of college football's elite programs, although questions exist, particularly with replacing quarterback Riley Leonard. While quarterback might be a question mark, running back certainly isn't as Jeremiyah Love returned for the 2025 season. Love rushed for over 1000 yards in the 2024 campaign and scored 17 touchdowns on the ground.
The trip to face the No. 5 Fighting Irish comes in mid-October and will mark the first trip outside of North Carolina for the Wolfpack, as the team's road games before the game are all in the state.
At Miami - November 15
The Wolfpack will travel to the Sunshine State just once in the 2025 regular season to face the Miami Hurricanes in Coral Gables toward the end of the season. The duo's last matchup came in 2023, when NC State thoroughly dominated Miami in a 20-6 victory.
Miami is in the midst of a transition at quarterback, as Cam Ward moved on to the NFL as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. The Hurricanes replaced Ward with former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck. Beck struggled in his final season but was long considered one of college football's quarterbacks with the most potential. Despite questions regarding Beck's talent, the Hurricanes are strong in the trenches and at running back. Those factors helped them earn a No. 10 ranking in the initial Coaches Poll.
Given the game's position on the schedule, it's hard to say whether the Hurricanes will still be a ranked opponent by Nov. 15. Nonetheless, the Wolfpack will be in for a challenge on the road in a relatively odd environment at Hard Rock Stadium.
