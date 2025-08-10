NC State Insider Podcast: Predicting the Wolfpack's Toughest 2025 Matchup
On the latest episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, we looked at the schedule for the upcoming 2025 Wolfpack football season and tried to predict the team's toughest matchup on the schedule.
A variety of strong opponents await the Wolfpack in 2025, including a pair of teams ranked in the recently released US LBM Coaches Poll.
Earlier in the week, new transfer defensive back Jamel Johnson spoke to the media following a fall camp practice session.
Below is a transcript of what Johnson had to say to reporters:
Jamel Johnson Transcript
Q: What's the transition been like for you coming into this cornerback room?
Johnson: "The transition's been good. I come in with a lot of experience, so I can really help this cornerback room out."
Q: How much does it help that there's a bunch of you guys that came in as transfers together and that you're going through this together?
Johnson: "I think it's good because we're all running a new system and we bring a lot of experience with us too. Being with the corners, we can always mesh well, run the playbook, learn how to play in the system and everything."
Q: How much have you leaned on (fellow Temple transfer Tra Thomas)?
Johnson: "I take him home from practice every day. I talk to him every day so that's my guy. Coming from Temple and we've been talking about this for a minute too."
Q: A lot of NC State fans looked at the left the team from this past year but what can you say about the corners that are currently on the roster and how well they have competed so far in fall camp?
Johnson: "We've competed very well. We're still fighting right now for starting jobs, from spring to now."
Q: Who are some of the guys in that room along with you that have stood out so far?
Johnson: "I'd say (Brian Nelson II) and definitely Devon Marshall."
Q: What would you say has been the toughest thing transitioning for you? Is it scheme? Is it getting used to the area?
Johnson: "This is my third school, so I'm kind of used to moving schools, sadly, but the area is nice. Raleigh is cool. It gives you that home feeling. I'm kind of used to the scheme because we played it at Temple last year, so it's just been probably the weight room."
