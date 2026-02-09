Copeland's Latest Dominant NC State Performance Comes With Landmark Stat

RALEIGH — As the ACC schedule gets tougher and tougher for NC State men's basketball, senior point guard Quadir Copeland continues to take his game to another level, particularly in wins over SMU and, most recently, Virginia Tech. His performance on Saturday against the Hokies even included some more personal history, days after he posted a 16-assist, 10-rebound double-double in Dallas.

Copeland scored 21 points, tying sophomore shooting guard Paul McNeil for the most on the team, and added another 10 assists, posting his second double-double of the week in the 82-73. He surpassed the 1,000-point mark in the second half with seven games left in the regular season. Most importantly, he's hitting his stride at the right time, just as the team is.

Another impressive outing

Quadir Copeland with another big time game for @PackMensBball 💪



Over his last 5 games:⁰15.0 PTS | 10.8 AST | 2.6 STL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ojlO5pwnan — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 7, 2026

While Copeland went past the usual 10-attempt benchmark set for him by head coach Will Wade and the rest of the Wolfpack coaching staff, it was a game that his team needed him to. With Darrion Williams struggling to get clean looks and knock down the few chances he got, Copeland stepped in and attacked furiously. When he reached the milestone, he celebrated with fans and his coach.

"It's an amazing feeling... Of course, I knew I was close; I'm human. I knew I was close to it," Copeland said. "It's a great feeling, especially when I'm a point guard... I always get myself going off the pass and things like that. Reaching that, especially in college, it feels like the feeling of when I reached it in high school... It's an amazing feeling, but I'm just ready to move on."

1️⃣0️⃣ 0️⃣ 0️⃣ career points for Q pic.twitter.com/dSbFy9lLZ9 — NC State Men's Basketball (@PackMensBball) February 7, 2026

Over the course of the week, Copeland's best work was done passing the ball, something he loves to do. He finished with 26 assists across the two games, which ranked ninth among the 18 teams in the ACC. The Wolfpack's 33 total assists ranked fourth in the conference, with its point guard driving that statistical success.

"My teammates have just been in the right spots and just trusting me. They told me to be stronger at the basket," Copeland said. "I've been looking for that for a long time and they told me sometimes to be selfish and take those easy shots. I just listened to them and let them trust me and got myself into the flow of the game."

Q spotted the open angle. pic.twitter.com/zepIJpzhu7 — NC State Men's Basketball (@PackMensBball) February 7, 2026

Now, Copeland and the Wolfpack enter another massive week at 18-6 overall and 9-2 in the conference, sitting at third in the standings. A win over No. 24 Louisville could catapult the point guard and his team into a strong position to secure one of the top four seeds in the ACC Tournament with six games to go.

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE