4-Star Safety Spurns Wolfpack for Miami Hurricanes
The North Carolina State Wolfpack made the Final Four for safety Cortez Redding of Jonesboro, Ga. The four-star had his decision narrowed down to North Carolina State, Miami, Ole Miss and Indiana. In the end, Miami received his verbal commitment on Friday.
Redding had over 50 scholarship offers, according to Rivals. He built a relationship with the Miami coaches as a junior and it blossomed ever since.
“Miami offered me toward the end of my junior year, and ever since then it’s been real,” Redding told Rivals. “They’ve been recruiting me hard and consistently from the jump.”
Redding committed to Miami for the people, not just what happens on the gridiron.
“One of the biggest things I love about Miami is the culture. The people around the building are all great and caring. Coach Will Harris and Coach Zac Etheridge—they’re both going to teach me a lot about football, but also about manhood and how to carry myself as a Black man. They’ve got crazy resumes coaching safeties, and it’s my goal to become the most legendary one.”
It was because of his relationship with Harris that Redding chose the Hurricanes over Indiana.
“Me and coach Harris probably have the best relationship of any coach,” Redding said. “He’s real. Always honest, always direct. He believed in me since he started recruiting me back in 10th grade.”
Head coach Mario Cristobal also made a big impact on the Georgia native.
“Coach Cristobal—that’s my guy. He’s fun to be around, a lot of laughs, and his vision for the new Miami is real," Redding said. "He’s fixing to get Miami back to the old Miami.”
Redding went to Coral Gables twice to visit with the Hurricanes and the experiences made him believe he is home.
“My first visit in the spring, the coaches loved me. We spent a lot of time together. It’s hard not to want to wake up to palm trees and sunshine every day.
“The vibe I get there is beautiful. It’s a chilled place—but inspiring too. Miami makes you want to be successful, to be wealthy. That’s the kind of environment I want to be around.”
Redding is not shutting down his commitment, but he said his mind is made up. He does, however, reserve the right to keep an open mind.
“I feel like no recruit should just completely shut down their recruitment until they sign,” Redding said. “We’re still kids at the end of the day. There’s no point in rushing. But I’m definitely committed—and this is home for me.”