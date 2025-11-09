What Could Decide NC State’s Battle Against USC
The No. 9 NC State Wolfpack meets the No. 18 USC Trojans on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET in Charlotte's Spectrum Center, live on ESPN. The neutral-site clash pits the Wolfpack's front-court size against USC's guard-driven attack. NC State enters hot after Khamil Pierre and Tilda Trygger combined for 40 points and 22 rebounds in an 80-77 upset of No. 8 Tennessee.
NC State's Interior Edge Could Control the Game
Pierre and Trygger gave Tennessee fits all night, and USC's frontcourt is less proven after losing Iriafen and Marshall. The Vanderbilt transfer Pierre posted 21 points and 14 boards in her Wolfpack debut, then delivered the go-ahead basket with 46 seconds left. Trygger added 19 points and eight rebounds, capping her night with a clutch offensive rebound that let NC State milk the clock.
That physicality creates problems USC can't easily solve. The Trojans lost Kiki Iriafen and Rayah Marshall to the WNBA, and Juju Watkins is also out, leaving an inexperienced rotation with little proven scoring ability. Pierre's strength forces help defense, and Trygger's 6-foot-6 frame extends possessions.
Watch how USC handles the boards early. If NC State's bigs grab second-chance opportunities right away, the Trojans will be in foul trouble all afternoon. Head coach Wes Moore targeted Pierre specifically to fix the rebounding gap that sank the Wolfpack against LSU in last year's tournament.
Brooks and Jones Bring Backcourt Balance
Zoe Brooks orchestrates everything for NC State. She controlled the game against Tennessee, scoring 13 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, and dishing out five assists, dictating the tempo on both ends. Her 1.3 steals per game last season signal the on-ball pressure USC freshman Jazzy Davidson will face in her first ranked-opponent test.
Zamareya Jones gives the Wolfpack a second scoring punch. The sophomore guard dropped 18 points off the bench against Tennessee, including nine in the fourth quarter when NC State needed buckets. That depth lets Moore stagger lineups and keep fresh legs attacking USC's guards.
The turnover battle matters here. Brooks' decision-making against USC's ball pressure will set the pace, and live-ball giveaways could flip momentum fast. NC State wants to flatten ball screens and force USC into tough half-court sets where the Wolfpack's size takes over.
USC's Perimeter Attack Keeps Them Dangerous
But don't sleep on the Trojans' firepower. Londynn Jones erupted for 16 points in USC's opener, and Kara Dunn brings First Team All-ACC credentials from Georgia Tech. Dunn averaged 15.5 points last season on 49.3 percent shooting, thriving on mid-range pull-ups and straight-line drives.
Davidson represents the wild card. ESPN's No. 1 recruit struggled shooting 4-for-16 in her debut, but she's a natural playmaker who can break down defenses. If she finds rhythm, the Trojans can spread the floor and pull NC State's bigs into space.
Should watch USC's three-point volume early, as the Trojans launch from deep and can hit enough to make the Wolfpack's post defenders hesitate on rotations. Drag screens in transition could generate open looks before NC State sets its defense.
Officiating could also swing everything. A tighter whistle might unlock free throws for Pierre and Trygger, but early fouls would force Moore to pull his bigs and surrender the paint advantage. USC needs physicality to counter NC State's size without picking up cheap fouls on drives.
The Wolfpack's depth and win against Tennessee suggest they'll dictate terms, but USC's shooting variance keeps the door open. Second-chance points and foul differential versus three-point percentage: that's the trade-off. If NC State owns the glass, USC must win from the arc.
