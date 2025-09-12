Florida Bails on Three Future Home-and-Home Series Amid SEC Schedule Change
The SEC is moving to a nine-game conference schedule in 2026—and Florida's reaction to this news is reportedly to slash and burn.
The Gators are cancelling or in the process of cancelling three future home-and-home series with major-conference opponents from other leagues, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Zach Goodall of Swamp247. They are reportedly doing so without penalty through contractual clauses accounting for future SEC schedule changes.
Per Goodall, Florida will not play Arizona State, California or NC State in future years. The Gators had games scheduled against the Sun Devils in 2028 and 2031, the Wolfpack in 2026 and 2032, and the Golden Bears in '26 and 2027.
Florida has never played Arizona State. The Gators are 2-0 all-time against California and 9-4-1 against NC State.
The reported move comes amid a tense week in Gainesville, as Florida fans reel from their team's 18–16 home loss to upstart South Florida. The Gators, per Goodall, are keeping future series with Colorado, Notre Dame and UCF—in addition to their rivalry with Florida State.
Florida is scheduled to visit No. 3 LSU on Saturday.