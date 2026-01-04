Could NC State Snag a Top Offensive Lineman in the Portal?

RALEIGH — With the transfer portal officially open on Friday, thousands of players around the country jumped in to look for a new home for the 2026 college football season. NC State is already in the mix for several potential contributors that could help Dave Doeren take the Wolfpack to the next level.

The Pack hosted a few key transfers on Saturday, including UConn offensive tackle Carsten Casady, one of the top-15 offensive linemen in the portal class, according to Cory Smith of 247Sports. The lineman announced his intention to transfer shortly after UConn finished its incredibly successful season and Jim Mora Jr. departed to become the head coach at Colorado State.

What a Casady commitment could mean for NC State

UConn OT Carsten Casady (@cdcas04) plans to enter the transfer portal, his agency @ethos_sg tells @247Sports.



The 6-7, 300-pound OT played 774 snaps and started 12 games for the Huskies at RT in 2025. He's allowed 0 career sacks. 2 remaining years. https://t.co/PpTmta9A6n pic.twitter.com/rLPOQEqdNw — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 2, 2025

NC State didn't wait around on recruiting Casady, a native of Rolesville, North Carolina, just over 20 miles from Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Doeren and his staff had success in the past recruiting players from the state out of the transfer portal, most recently with players like Hollywood Smothers and Noah Rogers.

As the 12th-ranked offensive tackle in the portal according to 247Sports, Casady would be an instant impact player for the Wolfpack coming down from UConn. He began his collegiate career playing guard and center for the Huskies before transitioning to right tackle in his redshirt sophomore season, starting all 12 games.

Shocked I haven’t seen more Buzz around UCONN transfer OT Cartsen Casady



6’7 300 LB Tackle played 774 snaps and started 12 games for the Huskies in 2025.



He's allowed 0 career sacks. pic.twitter.com/chCS4grvHp — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) December 8, 2025

There are several logical situations for Casady, should he decide to join the Wolfpack. Assuming the team's starting tackles, Teague Andersen and Jacarrius Peak, return, Casady could slot back into the center spot alongside freshman interior lineman Spike Sowells. If Peak opts for the NFL draft process or Andersen bolts surprisingly, Casady could immediately replace one of those two.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive lineman has yet to allow a sack at the collegiate level. Offensive line coach Garett Tujague already proved he can be successful in developing offensive linemen out of the transfer portal, as Jalen Grant and Andersen both became valuable contributors out of the portal in 2025. That might appeal to Casady, who would be billed as a hometown kid in the trenches.

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack huddles during the second half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

While the offensive line still has key pieces in place, adding Casady would relieve some stress within that position group about depth and development. With CJ Bailey set to return for his junior season at quarterback, the Wolfpack wants to put him in the best possible position to take another huge step. Casady raises that ceiling.

