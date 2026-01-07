Could This NC State Legend Coach in the NFL?

RALEIGH — Legendary NC State quarterback Philip Rivers already dominated the NFL news cycle when he decided to come out of a five-year retirement stint and returned to the gridiron with the Indianapolis Colts for three games in an effort to keep the Colts in postseason contention. While that goal ended in failure, Rivers' comeback was remarkable. And he's not done making waves yet.

The 44-year-old will reportedly be a part of conversations for several pro teams looking for new head coaches in 2026, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rivers spent much of his retirement coaching at the high school level, leading his son and quarterback, Gunner, and St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.

Could Rivers pull this off?

Former Colts QB Philip Rivers is viewed as a potential head coach candidate this hiring cycle and the current belief is that Rivers will get at least one opportunity to interview, possibly more, per @RapSheet.



Before returning to the NFL after being retired for four years,… pic.twitter.com/1AKucBaxfB — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 4, 2026

Leading an NFL team is very different from coaching a high school program, although Rivers might be uniquely equipped to make such a significant leap. Part of the reasoning behind the Wolfpack icon's return to the pros in 2025 was his relationship with Colts head coach Shane Steichen, as the quarterback and coach were in touch about the intricacies of the Colts' offense.

There was a level of trust between the two, who consider each other friends. That made Rivers a logical break-glass option after Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending injury and St. Michael's season ended in the playoffs. Shortly before news of his NFL return was announced, Rivers, his son, who is a four-star recruit being targeted by NC State, and incoming Wolfpack running back Noah Moss made the trip to Raleigh for the Pack's win over North Carolina.

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen talks with quarterback Philip Rivers (17) prior to a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Rivers is well-respected by many across the league and his reputation as a leader from his playing days might be enough to get him in the mix for a coaching gig. Former elite quarterbacks don't frequently make the transition to coaching, while lower-tier pros or backups often become some of the best in the league. The Colts even employed one of them, Frank Reich, for a few years.

The timing might not be quite right. For an NFL team to hire Rivers with no professional coaching experience, even as an assistant or coordinator, would be a massive risk. His mind for the game remains sharp, though, and it's not hard to envision the Pack's all-time passing pacing up and down the sidelines for a pro team. However, there might be a more out-of-the-box idea for Rivers.

A crazy idea

The NC State legend is back. Philip Rivers will try to lead an NFL team to a win for the first time since 2020 at age 44. pic.twitter.com/ogz3g8mzec — Tucker Sennett (@SennettTucker) December 14, 2025

While Rivers might not be hired in the current cycle of NFL openings, he might be a prime candidate for a job closer to his heart in a few seasons. The trend of professional stars returning to the game by coaching college football teams exploded over the last few years after Deion Smith took over the Jackson State program before moving on with his project at Colorado.

Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson became the latest pair to lead college programs, with Vick starting at Norfolk State and Jackson taking over Delaware State. So, let's get a little weird. While Dave Doeren has no intention of giving up his reins of the Wolfpack in the next two seasons, the 13-year veteran has been fairly open about discussing his post-football life and how it might be closer than many might expect.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Social media buzzed about a potential return to Raleigh for Rivers. It's certainly a possibility, albeit an unlikely one, that Wolfpack fans would have to be incredibly patient with. Doeren built the program into a position where it is one of the most consistent teams in the ACC on a yearly basis, missing bowl games in just two of his 13 seasons. He also signed a contract extension in 2024 that will keep him in Raleigh through the 2029 season.

There is the issue of a chaotic college football world that might not appeal to Rivers. With the transfer portal, NIL and constant complaints about the structure of the postseason and calendar, the relative simplicity of the NFL when compared to the modern college game could be more appetizing to Rivers, who just loves the sport.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) greets Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

There's no reason to think Doeren is going anywhere in the next couple of years, as the 2025 season reinvigorated his love of coaching. Even so, Wolfpack fans will likely dream of Rivers on the sidelines of Carter-Finley Stadium once again in the future. It's a fun thought exercise.

Keep it here for more coverage of NC State football and the transfer portal. Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again. Want to reach out with questions about the Wolfpack? Send an email to wolfpackonsi@gmail.com to potentially be featured on mailbag stories in the future.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.