Dave Doeren Directly Addresses Retirement Speculation
RALEIGH — Over the last few weeks, rumors about NC State head coach Dave Doeren's potential retirement and job security swirled around the program. After reportedly mulling retirement after the 2024 season, the veteran coach returned for his 13th season.
While answering questions about his job security during his weekly press conference on Monday, Doeren didn't directly address retirement or his plans for the upcoming seasons at NC State. Following Thursday's practice, the coach addressed the rumors head-on.
What Doeren Said
Doeren was given an opportunity to clarify his stance on the NC State job and his plans for his own future by WRAL's Brian Murphy. He took the opportunity to clear the air.
"I think about winning games, trying to find ways to get better, trying to help this football team, trying to help this university, trying to help my coaches, trying to not get my wife mad at me," Doeren said. "That's what I think about. Do I have plans down the road someday to retire? Sure. But I don't have any plans to do that, I'm going to keep coaching. I've got four years left on my contract."
With those comments, Doeren effectively put any rumors of his retirement to bed. Part of what drove his thoughts about retiring a season ago was the fact that he clearly disliked coaching the 2024 version of Wolfpack football.
"I hated coaching that team last year. There was so much selfish stuff on that sideline," Doeren said on Wednesday's edition of Wolfpack Weekly. "We don't have that on this team. We've got a bunch of guys that actually really care about each other."
During his Thursday availability, Doeren added to his feelings about the 2024 team. After that season ended with the disappointing loss in the Military Bowl to East Carolina, the Wolfpack head coach found himself at a crossroads.
"Sometimes you've got to step away from it and give yourself a little breath and not make emotional decisions," Doeren said. "Right now, it ain't about that. It's about trying to beat a really good Georgia Tech football team."
The Contract
Following the 2023 season, Doeren agreed to extend his contract with NC State for another five years, through the 2029 season. His contract is set to reach $6 million by 2028 do to a raise structure included in the deal. While the financial reasoning for Doeren to stay makes perfect sense, it seems as though the passion for the 53-year-old head coach isn't gone either.
"I want this place to be as good as it can be. I've done a lot. We've done a lot here to make this a stable, successful, competitive program," Doeren said Thursday. "... I'm so fortunate, so I'm having fun. I know losing sucks and it hurts and I'm pissed as hell on Sunday and Monday, but I'm having fun going to practice with this football team."
With a record of 91-69, Doeren is the winningest coach in program history for NC State. While the ACC titles and postseason glory haven't come during his tenure, football in Raleigh hasn't been any more stable than during the Doeren era. Now, it looks like that era won't be ending anytime in the near future.
