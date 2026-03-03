Social Media Reacts to NC State's Lifeless Loss to No. 1 Duke
In this story:
The North Carolina State Wolfpack entered Monday night hoping to pull off a gigantic upset against No. 1 Duke and end a two-game losing streak. Instead, it came out on the wrong end of a 93-64 beating.
NC State stayed close throughout most of the first half, knocking down three-pointers and surprising Duke with a zone defense. However, once the Blue Devils figured it out, the Wolfpack was no match for the nation's No. 1 team.
College basketball fans took to social media with their thoughts during the blowout.
Duke Steamrolls NC State
NC State gets some support from a football legend and a legacy recruit. Philip Rivers and his son Gunner, a 2027 commit, are in the house. Incoming running back Noah Moss is, too.
Obviously, the Wolfpack wants the win for a number of reasons, but there's a big opportunity to play spoiler in an in-state rivalry game.
NC State/Duke is the only ACC game tonight.
Early strategy from WIll Wade and company.
So far, so good, and Darrion Williams has shown up tonight.
"Feel a Classic Brewing Between Duke and NC State."
Dame Sarr leads a Duke run to take a 10-8 lead at the under-16 timeout.
Good game going on.
Three-point shooting working early for both sides.
NC State stays within striking distance at the under-8 timeout, 27-22 Duke.
Maybe that zone isn't working so well.
Duke leads 47-30 at the half. Blue Devils outscored the Wolfpack 20-8 over the final six-plus minutes.
It's gotten a little bit out of hand.
Duke is running away.
Might be the end of zone defenses against the Blue Devils.
NC State is no longer stopping anyone tonight.
"Last time I was here NC State beat UNC by 24. Duke now beating NC State by 25."
NCAA Tournamnet doubters enter the chat.
Just one fo those nights for NC State, when they needed a better game.
"NC State looking completely outclassed tonight."
Rough game for NC State, getting worse in the second half.
Game seems pretty much over. The Wolfpack have clawed back within 23 with just under eight minutes left. Fans on their way out.
Ought to be some kind of postgame press conference.
"You gotta give NCState credit down 30 and still chirping at the Duke players takes a special commitment to do that."
Mollywhopped.
Duke runs away with a 93-64 to clinch the ACC regular-season title. Cameron Boozer scores 26 points. Darrion Williams leads NC State with 17.
Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.