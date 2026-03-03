Social Media Reacts to NC State's Lifeless Loss to No. 1 Duke

The North Carolina State Wolfpack entered Monday night hoping to pull off a gigantic upset against No. 1 Duke and end a two-game losing streak. Instead, it came out on the wrong end of a 93-64 beating.

NC State stayed close throughout most of the first half, knocking down three-pointers and surprising Duke with a zone defense. However, once the Blue Devils figured it out, the Wolfpack was no match for the nation's No. 1 team.

College basketball fans took to social media with their thoughts during the blowout.

Duke Steamrolls NC State

NC State gets some support from a football legend and a legacy recruit. Philip Rivers and his son Gunner, a 2027 commit, are in the house. Incoming running back Noah Moss is, too.

NC State legend Philip Rivers, 2027 QB commit Gunner Rivers and RB signee Noah Moss in the building for the NC State vs. Duke game. pic.twitter.com/sCZzAOI3wS — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) March 2, 2026

Obviously, the Wolfpack wants the win for a number of reasons, but there's a big opportunity to play spoiler in an in-state rivalry game.

Welcome to March!!



Rivalry week is in full effect as No. 1 Duke travels to NC State. A win tonight would give the Blue Devils the outright ACC regular season title. pic.twitter.com/yKu2hdRWLC — Chanel Porter (@chanelcporter) March 2, 2026

NC State/Duke is the only ACC game tonight.

Duke/NC State.



Standalone Power Conference Game. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 3, 2026

Early strategy from WIll Wade and company.

Here in Raleigh for No. 1 Duke vs. NC State, and the Wolfpack opens in a 2-3 zone.



Interesting. — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) March 3, 2026

So far, so good, and Darrion Williams has shown up tonight.

NC State's zone is working on one end. Darrion Williams is hitting threes on the other. Off to a good start in Raleigh.



NC State 8, No. 1 Duke 4. 1H 16:50. — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) March 3, 2026

"Feel a Classic Brewing Between Duke and NC State."

Feel a Classic Brewing Between Duke and NC State.



Hostile Environment at The Lenovo Center.



Aggressive and Rough ACC Clash.



I fear The Double Big and Great Defense The Blue Devils Play will be too much for The Wolfpack. — m1key | Content Creator (@M1keyyTV) March 3, 2026

Dame Sarr leads a Duke run to take a 10-8 lead at the under-16 timeout.

H1 15:24 | NC State 8, Duke 10



Darrion Williams got the crowd going early with two 3-pointers, but Duke responded with a 6-0 run of their own.



The Blue Devils' Dame Sarr has knocked down both of his 3-point attempts. — Technician Sports (@TechSports) March 3, 2026

Good game going on.

Three-point shooting working early for both sides.

Lubin picks up an early personal on an illegal screen to bring us to the media timeout.



Under-12: Duke 18, NC State 16



Both teams have hit four triples here early on in this one. — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) March 3, 2026

NC State stays within striking distance at the under-8 timeout, 27-22 Duke.

H1 6:17 | NC State 22, Duke 27



Of the 43 total shots so far, 24 have been 3-pointers, making Lenovo Center look like a shootaround.



Matt Able has come alive, shooting 3-of-4 from the field for seven points. — Technician Sports (@TechSports) March 3, 2026

Maybe that zone isn't working so well.

#Duke is doing exactly what NC State does NOT want to have happen…



Converting from three.



Blue Devils shooting a 42.9% clip from three in the first half. — Chad Lykins (@LykinsChad_) March 3, 2026

Duke leads 47-30 at the half. Blue Devils outscored the Wolfpack 20-8 over the final six-plus minutes.

dont hate Will Wade trying to throw a curveball at Duke with zone, but NC State should probably scrap it for the second half pic.twitter.com/tS1edhOFQm — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) March 3, 2026

It's gotten a little bit out of hand.

Duke is running NC State off the floor.



Sheesh — Cavsin4 (@CleCavsIn4) March 3, 2026

Duke is running away.

Under-16: Duke 58, NC State 35



All Blue Devils here early in the first half. Duke is shooting over 50% from the floor and is winning the rebounding margin 23-17. — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) March 3, 2026

Might be the end of zone defenses against the Blue Devils.

Going Zone was an interesting choice for NC State tonight. Fully committed to that still in the second half. Don’t think we’ll see much zone in Duke’s future. — Jon Pence (@scacchoops) March 3, 2026

NC State is no longer stopping anyone tonight.

What a start to the half by Duke, lead up to 23 with 2 free throws coming after the under 16 timeout. I’m pretty sure NC State has 1 stop on 6 2nd half possessions by Duke. — Alessandro Marotto (@AMarotto27) March 3, 2026

"Last time I was here NC State beat UNC by 24. Duke now beating NC State by 25."

Last time I was here NC State beat UNC by 24. Duke now beating NC State by 25. — Brian Murphy (@murphsturph) March 3, 2026

NCAA Tournamnet doubters enter the chat.

And they say NC state should be in😭 absolutely getting annihilated by duke at home😂 — Dawson Krahn (@LeKrahnJames) March 3, 2026

Duke has been killing everyone, so it is not surprising that it is decimating NC State.



What is a bit surprising is how underwhelming NC State has been in Will Wade’s first season in Raleigh.



The Wolfpack are probably still an NCAA Tournament team, but no one is scared of them. — Walker Carey (@walkerRcarey) March 3, 2026

Just one fo those nights for NC State, when they needed a better game.

OH MY GOODNESS 😂



Sums up NC State hoops pic.twitter.com/pVJxLRefuz — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) March 3, 2026

"NC State looking completely outclassed tonight."

This Duke team is an absolute wagon right now. Unconscious from three and playing suffocating defense.



NC State looking completely outclassed tonight. — Chris (@Chris_Bengel88) March 3, 2026

Rough game for NC State, getting worse in the second half.

H2 11:59 | NC State 42, Duke 66



The Wolfpack's offense remains ice cold, making just one of its last seven shots.



The Pack has simply been inefficient everywhere tonight, but especially from 3 shooting just 28% so far. — Technician Sports (@TechSports) March 3, 2026

Game seems pretty much over. The Wolfpack have clawed back within 23 with just under eight minutes left. Fans on their way out.

Under-8: Duke 76, NC State 53



Fans have headed for the exit . The size discrepancy sitting here courtside is something that can't be stressed enough. — PackPower247 (@PackPower247) March 3, 2026

NC State fans flooding to the exits as Duke leads 76-53 with 8 minutes to go pic.twitter.com/gY6kl444V9 — Chanel Porter (@chanelcporter) March 3, 2026

Ought to be some kind of postgame press conference.

I’m excited to see the Will Wade postgame press conference.



NC State was outcoached in every facet of this game.



They really thought Scheyer and this Duke Blue Devil team wouldn’t be able to figure out a 2-3 Zone.



NC State might find themselves on the wrong side of the bubble. — Sam Kinney (@sam_kinney18) March 3, 2026

"You gotta give NCState credit down 30 and still chirping at the Duke players takes a special commitment to do that."

You gotta give NC State credit down 30 and still chirping at the Duke players takes a special commitment to do that — Brandon McStay (@SwaginTha865) March 3, 2026

Mollywhopped.

Duke just Mollywhopped NC State to win the ACC regular season title.



Dame Sarr set the tone on both ends of the court and Cam Boozer was, well, Cam Boozer.



Finished with 26 points, 9 boards and 4 assists. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 3, 2026

Duke runs away with a 93-64 to clinch the ACC regular-season title. Cameron Boozer scores 26 points. Darrion Williams leads NC State with 17.

NO. 1 DUKE ROUTS NC STATE 😈



Blue Devils win big in Raleigh en route to becoming outright ACC regular season Champs 👏 pic.twitter.com/iev57CvzjC — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 3, 2026

Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE