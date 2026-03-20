Darrion Williams Postseason Prowess Not Enough to Save NC State

DAYTON, Ohio — Darrion Williams emerged from the NC State locker room just minutes after suffering a 68-66 loss to Texas in the First Four, his head draped in a towel and eyes red from tears. He knew that was it. A collegiate career full of thrilling highs and frustrating lows ended at UD Arena on Tuesday.

The senior forward came over from Texas Tech with massive expectations after an incredible run through the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Many of those expectations never came close to being met, but Williams' postseason prowess was his last shot to prove himself for the Wolfpack. While he ultimately came up short, the version of Williams that was promised did show up.

"March Darrion"

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) dribbles the ball defended by Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Fellow senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin sat in his locker, head down, cutting off his ankle tape and taking off his shoes for the last time as a member of the NC State program. Lubin played for four programs in four years, undergoing a nomadic experience in college. The Wolfpack was his last shot at NCAA Tournament glory. Williams told Lubin that he would see something totally different once the Wolfpack took the court in March.

"I'm just glad about the way that he played. He really stepped up for us. He was big for us during this game," Lubin said. "He always told me that March Madness Darrion was a little different and I was just waiting to see it and get the first-hand experience."

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) reacts after being defeated by Texas Longhorns during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Lubin added that Williams never let the ups and downs of the season affect him too much, showing mental fortitude off the court as the critics took shots from afar. Williams came into the season as the Preseason ACC Player of the Year, but finished as just a 14-point per game scorer who never produced at an efficient clip. He rose to the occasion on Tuesday, scoring 21 points while making eight of his 18 shot attempts.

"We call him March Darrion for a reason," redshirt junior guard Terrance Arceneaux said. "He was prepared. He had been in these positions before. We knew he was ready. The ball didn't bounce our way."

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) shoots the ball over Texas Longhorns forward Camden Heide (5) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Other members of the group felt as though they came up short in a game where Williams finally showed just what he could be. Only two other players scored in double figures, with Quadir Copeland scoring 16 and Paul McNeil scoring 11.

"We kind of let him down and weren't hitting enough shots for him," McNeil said. "He needed help out there. He's going to have a bright future, man. His leadership off the court, his off-the-court character is phenomenal. He's going to be fine."

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) plays the ball defended by Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While his teammates spent their final moments in the locker room together, speaking to the media and praising Williams, he was missing. The forward sat on the scorer's table on the UD Arena court with the towel still wrapped over his head in silence. The reality of the moment set in for Williams. It was over, for better or for worse.

Many observers and fans called into question Williams' effort throughout the regular season. He answered those questions in the First Four, but it still wasn't enough. His legacy at NC State is a unique one. He came in as the face of a new era under Will Wade and showed flashes of greatness, but those flashes were overshadowed by shortcomings and disappointment.

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade speaks with the media during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In the early part of the season, Wade supported Williams through his struggles and even adamantly defended him in a viral moment after a win over Wake Forest in the ACC opener. As the team and Williams continued to struggle, especially down the stretch and on the defensive end, Wade's tone shifted. After the First Four loss, the coach was asked which players best embodied what he wanted for the program moving forward. Williams went unnamed, while McNeil, Lubin and Copeland filled those slots.

"They were about the team, for the most part, all year. They did as good a job as we could've asked. I'd love to have a whole roster of guys like those three," Wade said.

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) on the court during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Only time will tell what actually went wrong for the talented but mercurial forward during his one season in Raleigh. It's clear Wade turned the page not just on Williams, but on the majority of the roster, after coming up short in Dayton. One thing is clear: there will be a new face of NC State men's basketball in the 2026-27 season.