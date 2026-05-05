Handful of NC State Players Set for NBA Pre-Draft Process

RALEIGH — The 2025-26 NC State men's basketball team will be one remembered by many as a bittersweet group and a reminder of what could've been if it all came together perfectly. There were moments of greatness that quickly unraveled down the stretch, ending in a shocking exit for head coach Will Wade and general animosity from the fan base as to how things all ended.

That being said, a few members of that squad acquitted themselves well enough throughout their collegiate careers and, in what was a pit-stop in Raleigh for some of them, playing just one season for the Wolfpack, to be in the mix to play professionally. The NBA has a unique pre-draft process, hosting players for a primary combine and a G-League combine. Which former Wolfpack players are in the mix?

The NBA Draft Combine

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Yes, Matt Able is on this list. The freshman guard received an NBA Combine invitation after a solid first collegiate season with the Wolfpack. That news came after Able entered the transfer portal and became the first NC State basketball player to commit to UNC as a transfer since the Second World War. However, it's not entirely clear what Able's plans are.

When he arrived in Raleigh, there was talk about Able being a potential draft pick after his freshman season. Things didn't start as fast as many would've hoped and those dreams fizzled slightly, but the guard turned it on down the stretch and showed flashes of greatness. Able is still listed as an NC State player per the combine's list and scrubbed his social media of all references to UNC earlier in the week as he mulls over his options. He was the only member of the Pack to receive a direct invite.

The G-League Combine

Mar 11, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) reacts after scoring in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Another pair of Wolfpack players earned invitations to the NBA G-League Combine: Quadir Copeland and Darrion Williams. Copeland came to NC State with Wade from McNeese State with the expectation of playing a smaller role, possibly off the bench. He blossomed into the top transfer acquisition, earning Third Team All-ACC honors for his efforts in Raleigh.

Copeland turned a lot of heads during the season with his unique playstyle, impressive frame at 6-foot-6, and aggressive demeanor on the court. For him to be considered as an NBA draft prospect after an up-and-down first two seasons at Syracuse and a stop in the Southland Conference with Wade is fairly unbelievable, but no player likes beating the odds more than Copeland does.

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) on the court during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Copeland will be joined by his fellow senior teammate, Williams , who arrived at NC State with lofty expectations. Things didn't go exactly as Williams or the staff hoped, as he struggled with a larger role and when facing more pressure from opposing defenses, but still showed how talented a scorer he can be in certain situations.

After a monster run through the 2025 NCAA Tournament, Williams explored the NBA Draft process before dipping back into the transfer portal and ultimately ending up with Wade. Now, he'll have to grind his way into the league alongside Copeland after failing to show much growth as a player during the 2025-26 season. Still, there's upside, especially offensively, that should be enough to get him a spot in the league.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) reacts after scoring against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

If Williams and Copeland impress scouts enough at the G-League Combine, there's a chance they're invited to participate in the standard NBA Draft Combine alongside their former teammate in Able. One notable omission from the invites was veteran forward Ven-Allen Lubin, who had a career year with the Wolfpack in his final collegiate season.

Still, it's a good sign for NC State to have some players being recognized by scouts, especially for recruiting. Even with a coaching change, as Justin Gainey is running the Wolfpack now, brand exposure can go a long way in rebuilding the reputation of the program around the country.