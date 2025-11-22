Doeren Breaks Down Critical Sixth Win for NC State
RALEIGH — NC State achieved bowl eligibility with its sixth win of the season Friday night. The Wolfpack won a wild clash against Florida State 21-11 in front of a crowded Carter-Finley Stadium just six days after losing to Miami by over 30 points.
Head coach Dave Doeren spoke throughout the week about how injured the secondary of the team was, but the group rose to the occasion against the Seminoles, earning heaps of praise from the coach after the victory. Senior cornerback Devon Marshall was the standout, breaking up several passes and recording two interceptions.
The Wolfpack gambled a handful of times in the game and those risks paid off in the long run. Doeren spoke about the performances of his defenders and those key moments after the win during his postgame press conference.
Watch the Press Conference
Doeren's Noteworthy Quotes
From his opening statement after the victory
- "In regard to the game, I can't say enough about our kids. I don't think anyone... For obvious reasons, I don't talk about injuries and I'm not going to make excuses, but this is a beat-up football team."
- "These kids got such big hearts, man, and I'm so proud of them and thankful to them. That's the second-best offense supposedly in the country... rankings-wise and we just held them to 11 points. I'm so proud of our defensive kids and defensive staff, putting together that game plan and executing that game plan..."
On the turnover margin and the two punt recoveries
- "The turnover margin was huge. Getting the ball back on defense twice, three times with a fourth down stop. The two fumble recoveries on their punts, one was lucky. Thank you God for that one. Bounced off and to see Caden Noonkester recover a fumble was awesome because that's the one dude on our team that wants no contact."
On the standout performance of cornerback Devon Marshall
- "He's a tough kid. His demeanor every day is the same. He's tough. He's a competitor. He wants to be coached. He wants to be pushed. He wants opportunities to make plays... Wednesday, we made a decision to try to get him matched up on (FSU wideout Duce Robinson) as much as we can."
- "Felt like our best chance against that kid... And Devon played his butt off. If he's not Player of the Week in the ACC, then they've got blinders on, because that was a hell of a performance by him."
Closing Quote
- "...They're giving you everything they got, and so you need to be behind them. And I expect a crazy, crazy ass crowd next week. I mean crazy. 7:30 kick on a Saturday night, Thanksgiving week against the Baby Blue. Make sure you show up. Cheers. Go Pack."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.