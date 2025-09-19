All Wolfpack

Doeren Shares Final Insights Ahead of NC State’s Week 4 Game

The NC State head coach shared his final feelings about preparations for Duke.

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren walks his team out on the field against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State will have a chance to stay undefeated with another conference road matchup against Duke set to be played on Saturday. The Blue Devils started the season 1-2 with losses to Illinois and Tulane, two very difficult opponents.

Durham hasn't been friendly to the Pack over the years and NC State head coach Dave Doeren wants nothing more than to exorcise some of those demons in the Week 4 matchup.

Doeren spoke to the media Thursday afternoon about the game, recent updates with NCAA rules and the exciting quarterback matchup between CJ Bailey and Darian Mensah.

Watch the Press Conference here

Here is a partial transcript of Doeren's availability:

On general feelings about the week of preparation

  • Doeren: "Excited. Good week of prep. The guys are definitely leaning into improvement. I think that's the biggest thing you see. Obviously, we're excited about our record, but we know that we can play a lot better than we've played for four quarters. We're putting together spurts of quarters and halves, but not full games on both sides of the ball, special teams included. We're just trying to play a three-phase football game better than we have and that's really the ultimate goal."
  • "Third in-state game out of four games, so another opportunity to play an in-state opponent and we all know how important those are here."
On the importance of starting fast

  • Doeren: "As opposed to what, not a fast start? Kind of an easy one to answer. We want to win every game and momentum helps your team. We've got good momentum. I think better than that, our guys have faced adversity multiple times and have stayed poised. We know, as coaches, what our guys are capable of in tough situations and you don't always find that out in the first quarter of the season.
On the Wolfpack staff's work/life balance

  • Doeren: "I think routine for us is a big thing. Having a healthy routine. Sleep isn't always guaranteed, even when you get home early, because there's a million thoughts going through your head. Trying to eat well, trying to exercise, preparation. When you prepare well, you feel ready.
  • "I think as the season goes on, you feel more and more confident about your preparation because you have more information on your opponents. Getting them out of here, Thursday nights, we get our coaches out of here so they can be with their families and get that quality time with their spouses and children."

