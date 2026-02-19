Talented 2027 Lineman Set to Visit NC State

As the college football offseason continues, the 2027 recruiting cycle has become the focus for most programs, with coaching staffs across the country actively competing for their top targets in the class.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff are in contention for several talented 2027 recruits, including a three-star defensive lineman from Florida who’s expected to travel to Raleigh for a visit with the Wolfpack this spring.

NC State Set to Host 3-Star 2027 Defensive Lineman for Visit

Throughout his recruitment, NC State has been targeting Erroll Demontagnac III, a three-star defensive lineman from Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida. The Wolfpack first offered him in September 2025 and has been making steady progress with him since.

Dec 29, 2017; El Paso, TX, United States; General view of the helmets of the Arizona State Sun Devils and the North Carolina State Wolfpack before the 2017 Sun Bowl at Sun Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images | Ivan Pierre Aguirre-Imagn Images

While several programs are actively pursuing Demontagnac, a few have started to stand out in his recruitment, and the young defensive lineman recently scheduled spring visits with some of his top schools, including NC State.

On Monday, Demontagnac announced his spring visit schedule on X, sharing that he will be in Raleigh with the Wolfpack from March 6-8, before traveling to Pitt, Louisville, Indiana, and Maryland in the following weeks.

His visits to the Wolfpack, Panthers, Cardinals, Hoosiers, and Terps are unofficial, but that doesn’t prevent NC State from hosting him for an official visit later in the spring or summer.

Getting Demontagnac on campus for a spring visit is a key step in NC State’s recruitment of him, as it will allow Doeren and his staff to gain ground on some of the other programs pursuing the three-star defensive lineman.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

NC State is targeting several talented defensive linemen in the 2027 cycle, and Demontagnac would be a welcome addition to the Wolfpack’s class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 606 overall player nationally, the No. 61 defensive lineman, and the No. 65 prospect from Florida.

As of now, Demontagnac hasn’t set a commitment date and isn’t expected to make a decision anytime soon. Although NC State will face competition from several programs for the Armwood star, his upcoming visit could help the Wolfpack stand out in his recruitment.

While it remains to be seen whether NC State will land Demontagnac, if Doeren and company can impress him during his spring visit and continue to make progress with him over the next few months, the Wolfpack should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class.

