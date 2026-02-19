Talented 2027 Lineman Set to Visit NC State
In this story:
As the college football offseason continues, the 2027 recruiting cycle has become the focus for most programs, with coaching staffs across the country actively competing for their top targets in the class.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff are in contention for several talented 2027 recruits, including a three-star defensive lineman from Florida who’s expected to travel to Raleigh for a visit with the Wolfpack this spring.
NC State Set to Host 3-Star 2027 Defensive Lineman for Visit
Throughout his recruitment, NC State has been targeting Erroll Demontagnac III, a three-star defensive lineman from Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida. The Wolfpack first offered him in September 2025 and has been making steady progress with him since.
While several programs are actively pursuing Demontagnac, a few have started to stand out in his recruitment, and the young defensive lineman recently scheduled spring visits with some of his top schools, including NC State.
On Monday, Demontagnac announced his spring visit schedule on X, sharing that he will be in Raleigh with the Wolfpack from March 6-8, before traveling to Pitt, Louisville, Indiana, and Maryland in the following weeks.
His visits to the Wolfpack, Panthers, Cardinals, Hoosiers, and Terps are unofficial, but that doesn’t prevent NC State from hosting him for an official visit later in the spring or summer.
Getting Demontagnac on campus for a spring visit is a key step in NC State’s recruitment of him, as it will allow Doeren and his staff to gain ground on some of the other programs pursuing the three-star defensive lineman.
NC State is targeting several talented defensive linemen in the 2027 cycle, and Demontagnac would be a welcome addition to the Wolfpack’s class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 606 overall player nationally, the No. 61 defensive lineman, and the No. 65 prospect from Florida.
As of now, Demontagnac hasn’t set a commitment date and isn’t expected to make a decision anytime soon. Although NC State will face competition from several programs for the Armwood star, his upcoming visit could help the Wolfpack stand out in his recruitment.
While it remains to be seen whether NC State will land Demontagnac, if Doeren and company can impress him during his spring visit and continue to make progress with him over the next few months, the Wolfpack should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class.
Keep it with NC State On SI for updates throughout the transfer portal process. Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Max Dorsey serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.