Doeren, Joly Reflect on Wolfpack’s Emotional Defeat to Virginia Tech
RALEIGH — NC State suffered its second loss of the season at the hands of Virginia Tech, losing to the Hokies 23-21 in front of a sold-out Carter-Finley Stadium crowd.
The disappointing loss came hours after news came out about the passing of the daughter of first-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot after a lengthy battle with cancer. All of the Wolfpack players and NC State head coach Doeren were incredibly emotional after the loss and all mentioned wanting to win for Eliot and his family to provide some levity in an otherwise heartbreaking situation.
Doeren and tight end Justin Joly fielded questions from the media immediately following the loss.
Watch the Press Conference here
Here is a partial transcript of Doeren's portion of the press conference:
From the Opening Statement
- Doeren: "I'd like to thank our fans for showing up. You guys were amazing and I know how much you wanted that win. We wanted it, trust me, more than you did. We really wanted to bring coach Eliot's family some joy tonight and we didn't deliver on that.
- "You've got to give Virginia Tech credit. They won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football and that's not indicative of our football team. It hasn't been this year, but that was the tale of the game. (Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey) didn't have time to throw in the first half. Obviously, we didn't run the football efficiently or else you would've seen Hollywood (Smothers) having the same numbers he's been having..."
On CJ Bailey being sacked five times in the loss
- Doeren: "They didn't do anything crazy. They were moving a lot, as far as stunts and things, but they just beat us. Our offensive tackles have been really good this year against some good defensive ends and we got beat. Their ends powered us into the quarterback multiple times. Collapsed the pocket on CJ and he didn't have time to throw in the first half. Obviously, that hurt us. We only scored one time in the first half."
On losing to a struggling Virginia Tech program
- Doeren: "It's a game that if we execute and do the things that we should do, in my opinion, it's a game we should win and we didn't get that done. Virginia Tech played really well in the first two games and didn't get it done. It was a tight game with South Carolina and a tight game with Vanderbilt and those two teams finished. It's not a bad football team. They played really bad against Old Dominion... We didn't know which Virginia Tech team we were going to face."
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.