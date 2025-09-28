Wolfpack Lose Again: NC State’s Second Consecutive Defeat Hurts
RALEIGH — Virginia Tech entered Carter-Finley Stadium with an interim head coach, a 1-3 record and loads of uncertainty about the roster moving forward in the season. The Hokies walked away with a 23-21 win over NC State, shocking the Wolfpack at home.
Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey had a chance to lead the Wolfpack on a game-winning drive with just over a minute remaining, but failed to convert on a 4th-and-1. The brutal loss sank NC State to 1-2 in ACC play and 3-2 overall heading into a brutal stretch of conference opponents.
Up and Down Start
Bailey had a perfect start to the game. He completed his first nine passes and helped NC State get out to a 7-3 lead by finding blocking tight end Dante Daniels for a touchdown in the first quarter. It was Daniels’ first catch of the 2025 season.
The Wolfpack defense, without lead coordinator DJ Eliot for the game after he left for a family emergency, struggled throughout the first half. Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones created problems for the defense with his legs, extending several plays to keep drives alive for the Hokies.
NC State’s offensive line had significant problems in the first half. The unit allowed Bailey to be sacked four times in the first half. Before the game, Bailey had only been sacked four times in the first four matchups.
Offense Has Two-Man Show
Tight end Justin Joly had a big night for the Wolfpack offense. Virginia Tech sold out to slow down sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers throughout the game, forcing Bailey to be a passer. He utilized his star tight end as a valuable security blanket and gave Joly some chances to be the downfield threat he was billed as going into the season. The tight end finished with 6 catches for 60 yards, but couldn't haul in the critical fourth down at the end of the game.
Bailey came out firing in the second half and capped off another impressive drive with a perfect 11-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wideout Keenan Jackson to give the Wolfpack a 14-13 lead in the third quarter. The sophomore quarterback finished the game with 240 yards passing and a pair of touchdowns, but was sacked five times.
Collapsing Late
The Hokies shot back out to a six-point lead after an 85-yard explosive run by Terion Stewart led to a quick touchdown pass for Drones. NC State missed several tackles on the play, a recurring theme throughout the night. Stewart came into the game with under 100 rushing yards on the season. He ran for 174 yards against the Wolfpack defense.
Trailing by six, Bailey took the field and led the Wolfpack on a methodical drive into Virginia Tech territory. Senior wideout Wesley Grimes survived a big hit to come down with a 20-yard completion.
The quarterback found Anderson open over the middle, a newfound strength of the sophomore wideout, for another big gain. After reaching the 1-yard line, redshirt freshman running back Duke Scott piled into the end zone to give the Wolfpack a 21-20 lead with just under 11 minutes left in the ballgame.
Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones completed a circus play on third down to extend a drive that ultimately ended in the game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter. Drones finished with 177 yards and two passing touchdowns.
An Emotional Loss
In front of a raucous home crowd, NC State couldn't win a game it needed to in order to keep any hope for a strong ACC season alive. With games against Notre Dame, Georgia Tech and Florida State still on the schedule, it's hard to see the Wolfpack competing at a high-level in conference play the rest of the season.
