Doeren Reflects on Loss to Virginia Tech, Outlines Next Steps
RALEIGH — NC State suffered its second-straight loss Saturday, this time falling to a Virginia Tech team led by an interim head coach. The Hokies came into Carter-Finley Stadium and dominated the Wolfpack on the line of scrimmage, leaving with a 23-21 win.
The loss was particularly emotional for the Wolfpack, as the team played without defensive coordinator DJ Eliot after he lost his daughter to cancer. NC State head coach Dave Doeren said after the game that the team wanted to win to bring some levity to a horrible situation, but couldn't make the plays it needed to.
Doeren spoke again at his weekly press conference on Monday, reflecting on the loss and responding to some of the external noise from outside the program about his job security and the direction of the Wolfpack.
Watch Doeren's press conference here
Below is a partial transcript of Doeren's Monday availability:
On the roster being decimated by injuries in the first five weeks of the season
- Doeren: " The injuries are mounting up on the defensive side of the football, and so there's a lot of guys that are getting playing time now that are inexperienced and young, and that's not an excuse. That's the reality. And so we're going to have to work really hard as coaches to get these guys the best opportunities that we can to play well."
- "For them, it's their opportunity. That's why they came to NC State and chose this school to have an opportunity to play. The guys around them who are experienced players have to level up."
On the team dealing with adversity and his pledge to the fan base
- Doeren: "As coaches and players, when you face adversity, it's about locking arms, getting together and getting better. I really do enjoy working with this staff and these players. They're tremendous young men. They're in that room. They want to compete, they want to get better, they want to fight. And this team's built for adversity."
- "We understand at NC State what this place is about. It's about not quitting. It's about fighting even harder. When things get tough, we bow up, and we're dealing with a lot internally."
On outside noise about job security and the state of the program
- Doeren: "I don't, other than having to talk to you guys, I don't know that there's noise. I know that there is, because that's what our world does right now. But I don't pay attention to any of that. My job is to stay focused on what's going on inside these walls with these young men."
- "Externally, besides being a husband and a father, my job is to recruit. My job is not to listen to you or the media or anyone else about their opinion of our program. It's to do everything that I can to help these guys win the next game. That's the same thing I'm telling them. And you find out who your friends are."
