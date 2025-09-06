NC State vs. Virginia Live Game Thread

All Wolfpack

NC State host's Virginia for it's second straight home game to start off the 2025 college football season. It's a rare non-conference matchup between the two ACC teams, and both are looking to build off week one wins over group of five teams.

Aug 28, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on during the warmups prior to the game against East Carolina Pirates at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
RALEIGH, NC -- North Carolina State will face off against Virginia in a rare non-conference matchup between the two ACC teams. The Wolfpack are coming off a mini-bye after beating East Carolina on Aug. 28 with a score of 24-17. The Cavaliers are fresh off a throttling of Coastal Carolina 48-7.

NC State's record against Virginia is 36-21-1 all time. In the Dave Doeren era the team is 3-0 against the Cavaliers with the most recent matchup coming in the 2023 season. The Wolfpack won the matchup 24-21 in Charlottesville.

The game is set to kick off at 12 P.M. EST in front of another sold out crowd at Carter-Finely Stadium and can be watched on ESPN2.

Daniel Rios graduated from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His deep passion for sports has taken him to positions at ESPN and Cronkite News. Currently, he serves as the Assistant Beat Writer for the North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.

