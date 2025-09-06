NC State vs. Virginia Live Game Thread
NC State host's Virginia for it's second straight home game to start off the 2025 college football season. It's a rare non-conference matchup between the two ACC teams, and both are looking to build off week one wins over group of five teams.
RALEIGH, NC -- North Carolina State will face off against Virginia in a rare non-conference matchup between the two ACC teams. The Wolfpack are coming off a mini-bye after beating East Carolina on Aug. 28 with a score of 24-17. The Cavaliers are fresh off a throttling of Coastal Carolina 48-7.
NC State's record against Virginia is 36-21-1 all time. In the Dave Doeren era the team is 3-0 against the Cavaliers with the most recent matchup coming in the 2023 season. The Wolfpack won the matchup 24-21 in Charlottesville.
The game is set to kick off at 12 P.M. EST in front of another sold out crowd at Carter-Finely Stadium and can be watched on ESPN2.
Game Thread
