Dave Doeren Reacts to Ugly Miami Loss, Florida State Matchup
RALEIGH — After a 41-7 loss on the road against No. 14 Miami, there wasn't much Dave Doeren could do to improve the morale of a team limping to the finish line of an injury-riddled season. As the Wolfpack has done all season long, the focus shifted to the next game rather than what happened the weekend before.
The team returned to Raleigh with two games left on the schedule and a quick turnaround with Florida State coming into Carter-Finley Stadium for a Friday night showdown.
Doeren spoke to the media in his weekly press conference on Monday about handling the ugly loss and preparing for the Seminoles on Friday.
Watch the Press Conference
Doeren's Notable Quotes
From the opening statement, including thoughts on Florida State
- "Like I said after the game, that was a really good football team we played and they deserve a lot of credit for how they played... Disappointing to us that we didn't play better, but that's where we're at. We've got to find a way to play better on the road and the good thing is, we've got two home games coming up and an opportunity to play against a team that's had a similar season."
- "They started really fast and had four one-possession games that they've lost in, been real close. Talented roster. The quarterback (Thomas Castellanos), obviously, he's a guy that's been in the ACC, seen him a lot on film, haven't played against him, but dynamic player, strong arm, looks like a running back when he runs a football."
- "Big 6-foot-6 receiver to throw the football to. Big offensive line, big defensive line. I think their nickel, No. 3 Edwin Joseph, is a really good football player. Awesome player on special teams as well. Defensive tackles are massive... So it's going to be a great challenge and I look forward to the opportunity to compete with these guys."
- "Had them in the team room this morning, talked about the game that we just finished, and tonight, we'll move on with the guys and get ready. It's four days away from another kick here and obviously, a night game at Carter-Finley that we're excited about."
On if being able to flip the script after an ugly loss quickly can be good for his team
- "Yes and no because we played terrible, which means I coached terrible. I really thought we would play better football than that, and I knew we'd have to play really, really well. You're coming off a game where you beat the No. 8 team in the country, which the next team you're going to play is going to definitely take note of that."
- "They're going to give you their best. It's senior night at Miami and they're in a position where they've got to win if they want to be in the playoffs. And so we knew we'd get their best. And the last time they were here, they didn't play well, and they played really good and we did not. I knew we'd have to play inspired, mistake free football to be in that game and have a chance to win, and we didn't."
- "And so to have a quick turnaround... Probably does help at the same time. We're a very beat-up football team. We've got so many injuries, even our guy that serves coffee here on Monday, Sam, got hurt this weekend in a hiking accident, nothing big, but you know, when your coffee guy is hurt, it says a lot about what's going on."
- "We've got all kinds of injuries, and so, you know, guys gotta duct tape it up and play for each other. Get ready to get back on the grass tomorrow morning and put our best foot forward."
On how to flush the performance from Saturday
- "You've got to be in the moment. For me, the past is something that you learn from and you have to use it as a tool for learning. In this case, it's pretty quick. We didn't spend as much time with the players on that game, just the critical things that we know are going to carry forward."
- "It was about more just, 'Hey we've got to get back to what we have left.' And you know, this morning, we had 12 Days of the regular season left with two games, both at home, both at night, one against Florida State, one against our crosstown rival..."
