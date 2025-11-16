Dave Doeren's Honest Thoughts After 41-7 Loss to Miami
NC State's trip to South Florida to face the No. 15 Miami Hurricanes was a complete disaster. The Wolfpack was dominated in the game 41-7 and did not cross the 50-yard line until late in the fourth quarter.
The offense, led by Florida native and sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey, finished with just 149 yards of total offense. This was after dominating Georgia Tech with 583 yards of total offense and a bye week to prepare for the Miami defense. Clearly, it wasn't enough, as the Hurricanes were more than prepared for everything the Wolfpack threw their direction.
The loss dropped the Wolfpack to 5-5 overall and 2-4 in ACC play. It prolonged head coach Dave Doeren's efforts to get the team to that important sixth win, which would ensure the Wolfpack a spot in a postseason bowl game.
After the game, Doeren spoke to members of the media about his team's disappointing effort, but remained adamant that NC State would continue to fight through the remainder of the season, despite the ugly showing against the Hurricanes.
Doeren's Noteworthy Quotes
From his opening statement
- "Congratulations to Miami. They played really well. Thought their kids were well prepared and executed. We had a hard time, obviously, when you turn the ball over twice in the first quarter and it just became a time of possession mismatch. We were not able to stop them, even though we held them to some field goals, enough."
- "Offensively, when you look up in the third quarter and you see 400 yards to 87... 25 first downs to five. We got it handed to us out there tonight and it's a bad feeling. Offense, defense wasn't good enough. Highlight of our football team was our punter tonight and that's sad when you have to say something like that..."
On the Wolfpack's offensive inconsistency in the loss
- "We couldn't block them. It doesn't matter what you call. Every time you call a play, you see a guy in the backfield on the snap. They're splitting double teams, running around guys, blitzing through guys. They played way faster, way more physical than we did and you've got to give them credit. Obviously, we need to get back to work."
On the messaging to the team after the loss
- "One at a time. One at a time. Everything's about right now getting back to Raleigh, getting our guys healthy, and getting them refocused, and playing Florida State. You've got two teams that are both fighting as hard as they can to resolve their seasons. It'll all be about them and then it'll be about the next one."
