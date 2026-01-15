Defensive Positions NC State Could Still Target in Transfer Portal

RALEIGH — While the transfer portal window has already been busy for NC State, the team's shopping list still has some important items to check off. The Wolfpack's transfer additions reached 12 after securing defensive back Ty White from North Carolina on Monday, but there's still room for new pieces in the process of building the roster up for 2026.

Dave Doeren and the staff focused on supporting returning quarterback CJ Bailey early in the transfer portal window, adding mostly offensive players to start. As it currently stands, the Pack brought in four defensive players, seven offensive pieces and one specialist. What does the program still need defensively?

The new additions to the defense

Cornerback Ty White, North Carolina

Edge rusher/JACK linebacker Harvey Dyson III, Tulane

Cornerback Ondre Evans, Georgia,

Safety King Mack, Penn State

Where NC State still needs help

NC State lost most of its production at linebacker with stalwart middle linebacker Caden Fordham exhausting his eligibility and Kenny Soares Jr. opting for the transfer portal. That leaves behind a group of youngsters and Norfolk State transfer AJ Richardson, who missed most of his first season with the Wolfpack because of injury.

While development at linebacker has never been a problem for the Wolfpack under Doeren, an additional player with experience at the position could be important. The team is still adapting to the new scheme brought in by defensive coordinator DJ Eliot, but the staff may believe more work in the offseason will help bring rising sophomore Ke'Von Carter and LaCorian Hodge up to speed.

Dyson is a massive piece of the puzzle the Wolfpack faced with the departures of pass rushers Cian Slone and Sabastian Harsh. That tandem accounted for the majority of NC State's success in pressuring opposing pass offenses, but both exhausted their eligibility. At Tulane, Dyson was a true game wrecker, but he had help with that group.

The Wolfpack might be smart to add another pass rusher. Whether that's an additional player for the unique JACK linebacker role Dyson is expected to fill or a traditional defensive end, it seems like the group could use some more depth. Joseph Adedire could be a candidate for improvement on the edge, but it would be a major step up in snaps for the former Texas Tech transfer.

The defensive line should be set despite a major loss with Brandon Cleveland graduating. Freshman nose guard Josiah Victor played fairly extensively in 2025, so he should be a logical replacement at that spot. The Pack could add another interior defensive lineman for depth purposes, but it's more likely to stand pat.

The secondary has lots of pieces, but some of them lack the experience the 2025 group had. While the safeties are solidified, NC State added a pair of cornerbacks in Evans and White who haven't seen much action. Eliot could easily add another player at that spot for the sake of comfort, or the Pack could trust the developmental process with those players.

