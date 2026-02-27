Three Important Returners For NC State's Defense in 2026

RALEIGH — Spring practices are officially underway for most college football programs around the country. NC State started practices on Tuesday, beginning the process of integrating a number of new players into the schemes of offensive coordinator Kurt Roper and defensive coordinator DJ Eliot, ensuring a cohesive group before the start of fall camp all the way in August.

Four defensive starters are set to return for the Wolfpack in 2026, while some other members of the defense who played rotation roles could be set for larger jobs in the coming campaign . The returners are now well-versed in Eliot's multiple scheme, so their importance is even larger in this offseason than it was a year ago, as they'll be counted on to help the newcomers get up to speed. Who are the most important returners?

Linebacker AJ Richardson

Richardson entered his first season with the Wolfpack with the expectation that he'd be a quality contributor behind Caden Fordham and Sean Brown, working as a rotational linebacker. He had his year derailed by injuries, which sidelined him all but three games, including the regular-season finale against UNC.

With Fordham, Brown and Kenny Soares all gone, NC State needs Richardson to step into a much larger role in 2026. He'll try to replicate his 2024 numbers from his time at Norfolk State, when he racked up 100 tackles and earned All-MEAC honors. If Richardson and some of the newcomers can replace some of the production of last year's linebacker corps, the defense should improve.

Nose guard Josiah Victor

With Brandon Cleveland beginning his professional career at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Wolfpack has a major hole to fill at the nose guard position. Luckily, Cleveland helped mentor Victor in his freshman season, helping the 6-foot-2, 312-pound defensive lineman learn the intricacies of the college game in his first year.

Victor saw fairly extensive action despite being a freshman, playing in nine games throughout the 2025 season. He tallied a fumble recovery in the win over Memphis at the Gasparilla Bowl, already establishing himself as a player with a nose for the football. The Pack is counting on some further development for Victor, who should be the heir apparent to Cleveland if all goes according to plan.

Defensive back Asaad Brown

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Asaad Brown Jr. (26) intercepts a pass in the end zone against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

While it was an unorthodox year for Brown, the 2025 season helped the young defensive back prove he belonged on the field consistently for NC State. He stepped up as the team's secondary was decimated by injuries throughout the first few weeks of the season, playing both nickel and safety after being crosstrained by safeties coach Charlton Warren during the offseason.

Brown started the last 10 games of the season, while playing three different positions during that time. Assuming the health of the safety room is back to normal in 2026, Brown seems poised to slide back into his original role as the team's nickel so long as Jackson Vick moves over to be a traditional cornerback after working primarily as a nickel in 2025.

