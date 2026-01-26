Does This NC State Defensive Lineman Have an NFL Future?

RALEIGH — The NC State coaching staff is busy securing portal commitments, recruiting and preparing for the 2026 season. While the calendar moves forward for the people still with the Wolfpack, some of the recent graduates began the important pre-draft process, the first part of the journey to becoming a member of the NFL.

One former Wolfpack player with pro aspirations is defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland. He started his journey to the league over the weekend, taking part in the East-West Shrine Bowl festivities in Frisco, Texas. Should Cleveland perform well in front of a cadre of NFL scouts in the Lone Star State, his chances of suiting up on Sundays should go up significantly.

Cleveland on the Shrine Bowl and the Draft Process

Great bull rush win on this rep from NC State IDL Brandon Cleveland. He's looked good so far today. #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/1NrK7EhzSM — Thomas Christopher (@TommyCFB) January 24, 2026

Cleveland joined Caden Fordham and Devon Marshall at the Shrine Bowl as the third representative from the 2025 Wolfpack roster. All three defenders were key in the team's late-season turnaround on that side of the field, The interior of the defensive line greatly benefitted from Cleveland's presence throughout the season. The defensive lineman was thrilled some of his teammates are there with him.

"It means so much to have Caden Fordham and Devon Marshall," he said. "Those guys you played with and spent a lot of time with, just for them to be there with you at a new place that you haven't been in a new experience, it's great."

NC State IDL Brandon Cleveland with a powerful rip move to win in seconds in this 2v2 drill work. Beautiful rep. #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/PywGq3MnhO — Thomas Christopher (@TommyCFB) January 24, 2026

The Wolfpack nose guard already had a buzz around him about being a pro-caliber talent before the 2025 season, but a strong senior year only helped him more. While Cleveland didn't fill up the stat sheet, his impact was felt in most of NC State's games when he was available. The Shrine Bowl offered him a chance to put his name even higher on the list for more NFL executives.

"What I hope to get out of this week is just showcasing my skill and talent and help improve my draft stock," Cleveland said. "It's always been a goal of mine to go to the NFL, so this is a good place to help solidify that."

Dec 30, 2022; Charlotte, NC, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) scrambles as North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (44) defends in the fourth quarter in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cleveland hopes to become the latest in an impressive group of former NC State players thriving at the professional level. The linebacker position has been an area of particular strength for the Wolfpack in the NFL, with players like Drake Thomas and Payton Wilson thriving with the Seahawks and Steelers. Cleveland credits his preparedness to one key member of the NC State program.

"D.D Hoggard, the NFL liaison there, we have a great relationship," he said. "He kind of took me under his wing as a freshman when I got to NC State. Coach (Charley) Wiles, coach (Dave) Doeren, they're all great guys and I wouldn't have wanted to play for anybody else."

