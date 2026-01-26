Ranking Wolfpack Draft Prospects as Process Begins

RALEIGH — The 2025 season ended on a high note for NC State, as it secured a win in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl in mid-December. That marked the end of collegiate careers for several key members of the Wolfpack, who are now making a push in the pre-draft process to get noticed and take their talents to the NFL.

A handful of important defenders and one of the team's offensive superstars headline the group of prospects leaving NC State. With the various All-Star events and the NFL Combine coming up in the next month, it's time to look at the Wolfpack's best prospects for the pros.

The five Wolfpack NFL prospects

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (1) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

No. 5: Caden Fordham, LB

The defensive captain and heart and soul of the Wolfpack in 2025 should have a role at the next level based on his production, but Caden Fordham still has a lot to prove. The undersized linebacker proved himself to be a tackling machine after suffering a season-ending injury in 2024, much like former Wolfpack linebacker Drake Thomas.

His path might be similar to Thomas', beginning on a practice squad before working his way to special teams and eventually getting his chance when the time is right. Still, there are some concerns about Fordham's injury history, but the 2025 season should have put some of those doubts to rest.

No. 4: Devon Marshall, CB

Oct 11, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive back Devon Marshall (6) breaks up a pass intended for Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The Marshall Islands, deep in the Pacific Ocean, aren't the only 'Marshall Island' around in 2025. Devon Marshall, the standout cornerback for the Wolfpack, dubbed himself 'Marshall Island ' early in the season. He finished the year as one of the best defensive backs in the ACC and made a name for himself with a career-best performance against Florida State.

The 5-foot-11 defensive back tallied two interceptions and completely shut down top Seminole wideout Duce Robinson in the Wolfpack's win at the end of the season. He finished as the team's top-rated defender according to Pro Football Focus. He overcame size issues, but there will be doubts about his ability to do that in the pros. From a mindset standpoint, Marshall is a dynamic prospect.

No. 3: Brandon Cleveland, DT

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (44) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Nose tackle is a unique position in the NFL because not every team handles it the same from a schematic standpoint. Some teams might be particularly interested in the Wolfpack's talented defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland. He went into the 2025 season as one of the Pack's top potential draft prospects and acquitted himself well.

Cleveland is participating in the Shrine Bowl and has already caught the eye of draft analysts with his combination of power and speed. Should he continue to dominate through the pre-draft process, he will likely be taken on Day 2 or Day 3.

No. 2: Cian Slone, Edge

Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive end Cian Slone (8) at the coin toss before the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The breakout of Cian Slone is tied directly to the introduction of the JACK linebacker role to the Wolfpack defense. That came over with defensive coordinator DJ Eliot, who changed the scheme dramatically at NC State. That allowed Slone, who transferred in from Utah State, to thrive as both a pass rusher and a dropback linebacker in key moments.

Slone's early-season success likely drew the attention of NFL scouts and he appears to be a strong fit for the styles of defense preferred by professional defensive coordinators. He will have a huge opportunity to show off his skills, as he was one of the two members of the Wolfpack to receive an invitation to the Senior Bowl in Alabama in February.

No. 1: Justin Joly, TE

Nov 21, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack tight end Justin Joly (7) celebrates his touchdown to win the game during the second half of the game against Florida State Seminoles at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

There's no doubt that Justin Joly finished his collegiate career as one of the best tight ends in the sport. After transferring from UConn before the 2024 season, he exploded onto the scene and helped turn CJ Bailey into a household name in the ACC with his red zone prowess. The star tight end is already on the radar of national analysts, including ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Joly will get his shot to show off just how talented a pass-catcher he is at the Senior Bowl alongside his teammate, Slone. The difference for the tight end being a Day 2 pick could be his improvement as a pass blocker under tight end coach Gavin Locklear.

