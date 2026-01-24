Wolfpack Players Look Ahead to College All-Star Game, Bright Futures

Now that the college football season is over, many of the top players are participating in all-star games across the country as they prepare for potential careers in the NFL.



The East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl will take place next week in Frisco, Tex., and Mobile, Ala., respectively, and On SI caught up with a couple of members of the Wolfpack contingent playing in Frisco this week.



Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren looks on against the Memphis Tigers in the first quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

These Prospects Feel Prepared Because of NC State



There are three NFL hopefuls from North Carolina State playing in this year's East-West Shrine Bowl: linebacker Caden Fordham, defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland, and defensive back Devon Marshall. It's a unique opportunity that many college players never get, so they're taking in every minute of it, while trying to impress NFL scouts.



"It's something you dream of -- playing in these games, going to these bowl games -- when you're growing up and going to college," Fordham told On SI. "I feel like it's a great experience, a great way to come out here and meet new people and meet new players, some of the best players in the world at our level and new coaches as well. So, it's a great opportunity."



Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack linebacker Caden Fordham (1) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The NC State trio has a unique spin on that opportunity as one of a few groups of teammates going through the pre-draft and post-college processes together.



"It means so much to have Caden Fordham and Devon Marshall here playing [with me]," Cleveland said. "Those [are] guys I've played with and spent a lot of time with, so for them to be here with you at a new place that you haven't been and a new experience is great."



Nov 29, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (44) reacts to his tackle during the first half of the game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Even on the doorstep of reaching their dreams of becoming professional football players, the Wolfpack products know they wouldn't be in this position if it weren't for NC State.



Fordham battled injuries throughout his time in Raleigh, but he still believes he did enough to reach the NFL.



#FFIDP Now this is a linebacker.



Caden Fordham (#1) hits the gap, doesn't allow the RB any momentum, hits him and drives him back to prevent the TD: pic.twitter.com/60R3ZIHcxU — Mike Woellert (@Mike_Woellert) January 21, 2026

"I thought it spoke for itself and did well, especially my last year," he said of his college career. "The year before, I battled an injury, so I was kind of disappointed in that. Just being able to come back and have the year I was going to have, I'm grateful for that, and I'm proud of what I was able to do in that amount of time."



Meanwhile, Cleveland credits the Wolfpack program for who he has become.



Brandon Cleveland is slowly but surely becoming one of my favorite Defensive Tackles in this draft class pic.twitter.com/ISDNAz9ZCC — The Draft Hub (@TheNFLDraftHub) January 21, 2026

"I was a young man when I got there, and they turned me into a man," he said. "I've learned so much, and I'm very appreciative of NC State."



NC State clearly had a profound impact on each one of these prospects. Now, they carry the lessons learned and the principles taught into their next chapters.

Want more NC State content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE